100 Melrose Circle

This lovely and faithfully updated 1931 Colonial gem in downtown Tryon is the perfect place to call home. Big chef-ready eat in kitchen with an entry from the attached 1 car garage. Formal entry through the front, with a stone patio and garden off the great room that rivals the most beautiful settings around - classic Southern Living style. FANTASTIC LANDING PAD FOR BUYERS OR SELLERS IN TRANSITION - FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS. Square footage in public records does not include a large bonus room or extra bedroom upstairs. Eat in kitchen, large great room with wood burning fireplace, formal dining room and a small bedroom/office/den with a full bath are on the main level. Upstairs is an open landing with a great spot for an office nook, master suite with fireplace, two large rooms for bedrooms or bonus rooms with a large shared bath in hallway. BEAUTIFUL neighborhood w stone lined streets, curves, tall trees. Short walk downtown to restaurants, bars, movie theater, cultural venues, art galleries, churches. Commute north to Asheville, Hendersonville or south to GVL or SPG. Pets considered.