Tryon, NC
100 Melrose Circle
Last updated January 10 2020 at 11:07 PM

100 Melrose Circle

100 Melrose Circle · (828) 817-1800
Location

100 Melrose Circle, Tryon, NC 28782

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2367 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
This lovely and faithfully updated 1931 Colonial gem in downtown Tryon is the perfect place to call home. Big chef-ready eat in kitchen with an entry from the attached 1 car garage. Formal entry through the front, with a stone patio and garden off the great room that rivals the most beautiful settings around - classic Southern Living style. FANTASTIC LANDING PAD FOR BUYERS OR SELLERS IN TRANSITION - FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS. Square footage in public records does not include a large bonus room or extra bedroom upstairs. Eat in kitchen, large great room with wood burning fireplace, formal dining room and a small bedroom/office/den with a full bath are on the main level. Upstairs is an open landing with a great spot for an office nook, master suite with fireplace, two large rooms for bedrooms or bonus rooms with a large shared bath in hallway. BEAUTIFUL neighborhood w stone lined streets, curves, tall trees. Short walk downtown to restaurants, bars, movie theater, cultural venues, art galleries, churches. Commute north to Asheville, Hendersonville or south to GVL or SPG. Pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Melrose Circle have any available units?
100 Melrose Circle has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 Melrose Circle have?
Some of 100 Melrose Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Melrose Circle currently offering any rent specials?
100 Melrose Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Melrose Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Melrose Circle is pet friendly.
Does 100 Melrose Circle offer parking?
Yes, 100 Melrose Circle does offer parking.
Does 100 Melrose Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Melrose Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Melrose Circle have a pool?
No, 100 Melrose Circle does not have a pool.
Does 100 Melrose Circle have accessible units?
No, 100 Melrose Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Melrose Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Melrose Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Melrose Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Melrose Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
