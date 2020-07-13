Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:34 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Thomasville, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Thomasville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Ford Street
105 Ford Street, Thomasville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$975
1546 sqft
Brick gem in Thomasville - This adorable house is a steal! Two bedrooms with closets and two without makes this a space with plenty of room for everyone.
Results within 5 miles of Thomasville
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
4 Units Available
Fox Hollow
177 W Hartley Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1176 sqft
Fox Hollow Apartment Homes has everything to accommodate your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
4 Units Available
Laurel Oak Ranch
Laurel Springs
1281 Old Plank Rd, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$805
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$911
1340 sqft
Just a stone's throw from High Point University, these comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer a variety of amenities. These include full-sized W/D hookups, open floor plans, oversized closets and pantries.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1505 Overbrook Court
1505 Overbrook Court, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Nicely landscaped yard, carport, stainless steel appliances, large range top, open floor plan.
Results within 10 miles of Thomasville
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Alexandria Park
3519 Ramsay St, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$958
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,026
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1283 sqft
Furnished apartments with expansive closets. Car wash area, trash valet, pool and sundeck. A leash-free dog park and a pool table in the clubhouse. Near Oak Hollow Lake, just north of Interstate 74.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
8 Units Available
Chatham Wood
856 Lakecrest Ave, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$724
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
986 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chatham Wood in High Point. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
26 Units Available
Palladium Park
3902 Pallas Way, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,002
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1443 sqft
Oversized floor plans, with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups and granite counters. Utility packages allow for all-in-one rent payment. Pool, gym and media theater. Surrounded by shopping center full of restaurants, stores and multi-screen cinema.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
2 Units Available
Highbrook Apartments
5080 Samet Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$826
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom units, this community is just a stone's throw from Palladium Shopping Center. Amenities include open floor plans, vaulted ceilings, modern kitchens and triple French doors.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
901 OAKVIEW ROAD
901 Oakview Road, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1957 sqft
SPACIOUS ONE LEVEL HOME IN HIGH-POINT - VERY NICE ONE LEVEL HOME; 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, LIVINGROOM, DINING, DEN W/FIREPLACE, SUNROON, KITCHEN W/STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER AND MICROWAVE, W/D CONN, FRONT PORCH, 2 CAR CARPORT, STORAGE ROOM OFF

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Colony Park
2920 Sussex Dr.
2920 Sussex Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1650 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Ranch Style Home in Great Jamestown Neighborhood - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath One level Ranch Style Home on quiet street in Jamestown. Huge living room w/ fireplace and cozy fireplace seat.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
223 Woodbury St
223 Woodbury Street, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
725 sqft
Nicely remodeled ranch with fenced yard - To schedule an appointment by phone, please call us at 336-870-0768 Don't miss out on this nice home. This 2 bedroom home has plenty of space and lots on natural light.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1432 Bailey Cir
1432 Bailey Circle, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1160 sqft
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 1432 Bailey Circle, High Point, NC 27262: 2 bedroom, 2 ½ bath end unit townhome in Trails Crossing! Features wood look laminate flooring throughout (no carpet!) Spacious living room area.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3949 Cobblestone Bend Drive
3949 Cobblestone Bend Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Centrally located to Greensboro and High Point, this three bedroom, 2 bath, one level townhouse will not last long. Spacious rooms, split floor plan, large master bedroom. Separate dining room. Large private back yard patioand a two car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Thomasville, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Thomasville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

