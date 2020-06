Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities carport parking garage

Brick gem in Thomasville - This adorable house is a steal! Two bedrooms with closets and two without makes this a space with plenty of room for everyone. Two bathrooms, Hardwoods throughout, heated sunroom, gas heat, central air downstairs and window-units upstairs, and detached carport. Garage not for tenant use. Washer & dryer were left by a prior tenant - Owner will not maintain.

No Pets.

Non smoking.



(RLNE4598522)