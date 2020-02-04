603 Ralph Handsel Boulevard

Amenities

Lovely 3 bedroom/1.5 bath ranch located within walking distance to the new middle school and in fantastic neighborhood. Home features, new paint, new vinyl flooring, new appliances, new light and plumbing fixtures, new fence. large in-ground pool, large workshop building, storage shed. Don't miss this rare opportunity in this desirable neighborhood. Property managed by Property management company. Application required. Credit, employment and rental history will be verified. Previous evictions will negatively impact application. Tenant to maintain in-ground pool.