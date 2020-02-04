All apartments in Stanley
603 Ralph Handsel Boulevard
603 Ralph Handsel Boulevard

603 Ralph Handsel Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

603 Ralph Handsel Boulevard, Stanley, NC 28164

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Lovely 3 bedroom/1.5 bath ranch located within walking distance to the new middle school and in fantastic neighborhood. Home features, new paint, new vinyl flooring, new appliances, new light and plumbing fixtures, new fence. large in-ground pool, large workshop building, storage shed. Don't miss this rare opportunity in this desirable neighborhood. Property managed by Property management company. Application required. Credit, employment and rental history will be verified. Previous evictions will negatively impact application. Tenant to maintain in-ground pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Ralph Handsel Boulevard have any available units?
603 Ralph Handsel Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stanley, NC.
What amenities does 603 Ralph Handsel Boulevard have?
Some of 603 Ralph Handsel Boulevard's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 Ralph Handsel Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
603 Ralph Handsel Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Ralph Handsel Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 603 Ralph Handsel Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stanley.
Does 603 Ralph Handsel Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 603 Ralph Handsel Boulevard offers parking.
Does 603 Ralph Handsel Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Ralph Handsel Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Ralph Handsel Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 603 Ralph Handsel Boulevard has a pool.
Does 603 Ralph Handsel Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 603 Ralph Handsel Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Ralph Handsel Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 Ralph Handsel Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 Ralph Handsel Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 Ralph Handsel Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

