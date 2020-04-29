All apartments in Stallings
2079 Westminster Lane

2079 Westminster Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2079 Westminster Lane, Stallings, NC 28104

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with rocking chair front porch is located in Buckingham subdivision on the Union County side of Matthews. Set on a corner lot with large flat back yard. With 1636 s.f., a two-story great room with soaring ceilings opens up the space. Lots of windows and mature trees make for a beautiful view. Enjoy the rear yard with spacious deck for grilling! Master BR has trey ceiling and a master bath with dual-sink vanity and separate garden tub and shower. Close to shopping, golf courses and I-485.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2079 Westminster Lane have any available units?
2079 Westminster Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stallings, NC.
What amenities does 2079 Westminster Lane have?
Some of 2079 Westminster Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2079 Westminster Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2079 Westminster Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2079 Westminster Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2079 Westminster Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2079 Westminster Lane offer parking?
No, 2079 Westminster Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2079 Westminster Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2079 Westminster Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2079 Westminster Lane have a pool?
No, 2079 Westminster Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2079 Westminster Lane have accessible units?
No, 2079 Westminster Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2079 Westminster Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2079 Westminster Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2079 Westminster Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2079 Westminster Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
