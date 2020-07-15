All apartments in Sneads Ferry
116 Regatta Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

116 Regatta Way

116 Regatta Way · No Longer Available
Location

116 Regatta Way, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with BONUS room located in the highly desired community of Nautical Reach! With over 2000 heated square feet this lovely home features a large foyer at the front door, spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space, Stainless appliances, breakfast bar for extra seating, and convenient pantry. The dining area is open to the kitchen and family room for an open concept feel. Enjoy the oversized 18X21 family room with cozy fireplace. The impressive 12X16 master suite features a trey ceiling and walk-in-closet. The luxurious master bathroom boasts a double vanity, full view custom mirror, ceramic tile flooring, walk-in shower and soaker tub. There are two more perfectly sized bedrooms separate from the private master suite and a laundry room for added convenience. A large bonus room is located upstairs perfect for a 4th bedroom, storage, or flex space. Nestled in between Jacksonville and Wilmington just minutes from the Ocean, Topsail Beach,Golfing, Stone Bay, MARSOC, New River Air Station and the back gate of Camp Lejeune. Love where you live, even if its temporary!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

