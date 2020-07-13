Apartment List
12 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Goldsboro, NC

Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 13 at 06:16am
23 Units Available
Legacy at Berkeley Place
105 Fallin Blvd, Goldsboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,156
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,066
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1443 sqft
Just minutes from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookup, and ice maker. Luxury community includes 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Reserve at Bradbury Place
560 W New Hope Rd, Goldsboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location close to Seymour Johnson AFB, Wayne Memorial and Cherry Hospital. one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stylish floor plans and modern finishes. Multi-media theater and fully-equipped fitness center.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
104 N. Audubon Avenue
104 North Audubon Avenue, Goldsboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
104 N. Audubon Ave - 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home. There is a living room with a NON FUNCTIONING fireplace. The kitchen includes the refrigerator and electric stove. There is also a dining room. The laundry area includes the appliance hook ups.
Results within 1 mile of Goldsboro

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
200 Killdeer Drive
200 Killdeer Drive, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
200 Killdeer Drive Available 07/21/20 200 Killdeer Drive - 200 Killdeer Drive is a 3 bedroom and 2 bath home. The master ensuite has a double vanity and separate shower and garden tub.
Results within 5 miles of Goldsboro

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Castaway Court
101 Castaway Ct, Wayne County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2832 sqft
101 Castaway Court Available 07/23/20 STUNNING & SPACIOUS 4 BR, 2.5 BA IN PLANTERS RIDGE *PIKEVILLE SCHOOLS* FENCED-IN BACKYARD - WELCOME HOME to Planters Ridge! Constructed in 2018, this like-new home features FOUR spacious bedrooms, 2.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Quail Hollow Drive
115 Quail Hollow Drive, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1601 sqft
115 Quail Hollow Drive Available 07/23/20 GORGEOUS 3 BR, 2 BA w/ 2-CAR GARAGE *BUILT IN 2017* - Simply Gorgeous! Wonderful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom newer construction home in popular and newly-developed Spring Forest subdivision.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Sparrow
107 Sparrow Court, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1162 sqft
107 Sparrow Court Pikeville NC 27863 - Sparrow Point Subdivision Single Family Rental Home with Approximately 1,162 Square Feet 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths Single Garage and Detached Storage Building Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
415 Planters Ridge Drive
415 Planters Ridge Drive, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2030 sqft
Available August 10th. Located in a Well Established Community in the CBA School District. This Primrose Plan Features 3 Bedrooms (all bedrooms on the 2nd floor) , 2.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
102 Lauren Place
102 Lauren Place, Wayne County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1373 sqft
102 Lauren Place Available 06/01/20 102 Lauren Place - Looking for a huge fenced yard with lots of privacy? This property has that and a whole lot more! Located just ten miles from base, this 3 bedroom/2 bathroom boasts an open floor plan with a

1 of 7

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
7001 Comet Dr.
7001 Comet Drive, Mar-Mac, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
7001 Comet Drive - 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home. The kitchen includes the electric stove. There is also a living room and dining area. The laundry hook ups are in the storage room in the garage.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
212 Tina Avenue
212 Tina Avenue, Pikeville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1530 sqft
Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Fenced Back Yard in Pikeville NC - Single Family Rental Home Approximately 1,530 Square Feet 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Range Included Carport Fenced Back Yard Pets Allowed With Owner
Results within 10 miles of Goldsboro

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
219 Wynn Street
219 Winn Street, Mount Olive, NC
1 Bedroom
$795
958 sqft
ADORABLE 1 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATHROOM IN MT OLIVE *LAWN CARE INCLUDED* - CUTE AS A BUTTON! Adorable 1 bedroom, 1.

