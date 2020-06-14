Apartment List
/
NC
/
smithfield
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

22 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Smithfield, NC

Finding an apartment in Smithfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
401 S 5th St
401 South 5th Street, Smithfield, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1659 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath located in Smtihfield - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in downtown Smithfield. It has an inviting feel with the wrap around porch and is convenient to shopping and dining. (RLNE5148466)

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1012 Chestnut Drive
1012 Chestnut Drive, Smithfield, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1843 sqft
Avail JUNE 3, 2020 ~ Spacious Brick Ranch in Established Community of Smithfield, 1843 SF, 3BR, 2BA, LG Kitchen w/Island & 2 Pantries! NO CARPET ~ HRDWD, TILE, VINYL FLRS! Natural Gas Heat & Water Heater, Central A/C, NICE BACK YARD, Exterior

1 of 9

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
964 - D Berkshire Road
964 Berkshire Rd, Smithfield, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
1008 sqft
Well maintained 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath end unit townhouse with gas log FP, stainlessappliances, security system, fenced backyard, exterior storage building and extraparking. Pets negotiable
Results within 5 miles of Smithfield

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
105 Dropseed Lane
105 Dropseed Lane, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1393 sqft
There is much to love about this move-in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
15 Creststone Court
15 Creststone Court, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2600 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
111 Hunter Landing
111 Hunters Landing Drive, Wilson's Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Gorgeous, almost new 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch home on large private lot with tons of custom updates! Family room with cathedral ceiling and beautiful accent wall.
Results within 10 miles of Smithfield
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Clayton
7 Units Available
Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments
20 Pine Hall Dr, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to extrordinary living at The Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartment Homes, a brand new apartment community in Clayton, NC.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Neuse
4 Units Available
The Arbors at East Village
56 Bent Branch Loop, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short drive from Raleigh, these spacious homes feature oversized closets, private balconies, and vaulted ceilings. Residents enjoy access to a modern business center, a fully equipped gym, and a pool, among other amenities.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
2355 Smith Road
2355 Smith Road, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2203 sqft
Country Living at it's Best! Beautiful spacious home near Cleveland HS, with rocking chair, wrap around porch, on over an acre of land.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Neuse
1 Unit Available
23 Nancy Court
23 Nancy Court, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1320 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
78 Valleyfield Drive
78 Valleyfield Drive, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
2109 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
80 Santa Gertrudis Drive
80 Santa Gertrudis Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1975 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
103 Belk Court
103 Belk Court, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1776 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
147 Hay Field Drive
147 Hay Field Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2126 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Little Creek
1 Unit Available
208 Marrian Drive
208 Marrian Drive, Clayton, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1776 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
273 Florence Drive
273 Florence Drive, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2428 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Neuse
1 Unit Available
408 Cooper St.
408 Cooper Street, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1320 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Home- Close to Downtown Clayton- Available Now! - Available Now! Great Location! Minutes from downtown Clayton and an easy commute to Raleigh! Located in a cute neighborhood with lots of trees surrounding.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Neuse
1 Unit Available
155 Oakdale Ave.
155 Oakdale Avenue, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1395 sqft
155 Oakdale Ave. - 155 Oakdale Ave.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Neuse
1 Unit Available
104 Singletary Ct.
104 Singletary Ct, Johnston County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2642 sqft
104 Singletary Ct. Available 06/15/20 BRAND NEW 5 BEDROOM, 3 1/2 BATH HOME FOR RENT! - Don't miss this beautiful Irwin floor plan! Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
646 Santa Gertrudis Dr
646 Santa Gertrudis Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1433 sqft
Available July 7th. This home has everything you could ask for and more...

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
277 Flowers Crest Way
277 Flowers Crest Way, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2774 sqft
Incredible 2-story home in an award-winning Flowers Plantation community! Open floor plan with wood flooring features main-level guest BR with access to full bath, formal DR, FR w/fireplace, and kitchen w/SS appliances, granite counters, castled

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
74 Gemith Court
74 Gemith Ct, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1734 sqft
This is an amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home. Large bedrooms and living areas give plenty of space for luxurious living! Large yard and two car garage provide space for outdoor living too.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Smithfield, NC

Finding an apartment in Smithfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Smithfield 3 BedroomsSmithfield Apartments with BalconySmithfield Apartments with Garage
Smithfield Apartments with ParkingSmithfield Apartments with PoolSmithfield Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Smithfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmithfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCWake Forest, NC
Garner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NC
Fuquay-Varina, NCHope Mills, NCZebulon, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCMount Olive, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh