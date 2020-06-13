Apartment List
/
NC
/
smithfield
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Smithfield, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
401 S 5th St
401 South 5th Street, Smithfield, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1659 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath located in Smtihfield - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in downtown Smithfield. It has an inviting feel with the wrap around porch and is convenient to shopping and dining. (RLNE5148466)
Results within 5 miles of Smithfield

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
111 Hunter Landing
111 Hunters Landing Drive, Wilson's Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Gorgeous, almost new 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch home on large private lot with tons of custom updates! Family room with cathedral ceiling and beautiful accent wall.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
150 Nevada Court
150 Nevada Court, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2305 sqft
Immaculate, almost new 2 story cul-de-sac home w/2 car garage in great Clayton location! Main floor has living room, open dining room & family room overlook lg. kitchen w/island & lots of counterspace/cabinets plus a walk-in pantry.
Results within 10 miles of Smithfield
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Clayton
8 Units Available
Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments
20 Pine Hall Dr, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to extrordinary living at The Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartment Homes, a brand new apartment community in Clayton, NC.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Neuse
4 Units Available
The Arbors at East Village
56 Bent Branch Loop, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short drive from Raleigh, these spacious homes feature oversized closets, private balconies, and vaulted ceilings. Residents enjoy access to a modern business center, a fully equipped gym, and a pool, among other amenities.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
90 Monarch Trl
90 Monarch Trail, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Recently updated well maintained house in the country. Nice open layout. Just 4 minutes from Flowers Plantation/Buffalo Rd area. New flooring and freshly painted. Comes with appliances and washer/dryer. Large yard with nice deck. Ready now.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
646 Santa Gertrudis Dr
646 Santa Gertrudis Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1433 sqft
Available July 7th. This home has everything you could ask for and more...

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
90 W Grove Point Drive
90 W Grove Point Dr, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1600 sqft
End unit, beautiful open floorplan. 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome w/ garage and double driveway.Private back patio and faces treeline for privacy!New stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
2355 Smith Road
2355 Smith Road, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2203 sqft
Country Living at it's Best! Beautiful spacious home near Cleveland HS, with rocking chair, wrap around porch, on over an acre of land.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Little Creek
1 Unit Available
101 Waterford Drive
101 Waterford Drive, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1632 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,632 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Lakeside Townes
1 Unit Available
264 Wembley Drive
264 Wembley Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1720 sqft
Available JULY 1- Flowers Plantation -3 BR/2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
23 Cherryhill Drive
23 Cherryhill Drive, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1936 sqft
This home is located on a nearly half-acre lot, and is just 10 minutes from I-40, shopping, and dining! The main level houses all three bedrooms and two full baths, and is bright and open with vaulted ceilings.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Downtown Clayton
1 Unit Available
513 W Main Street
513 West Main Street, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1330 sqft
Enjoy a completely remodeled, historic home, just minutes from all that downtown offer.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
277 Flowers Crest Way
277 Flowers Crest Way, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2774 sqft
Incredible 2-story home in an award-winning Flowers Plantation community! Open floor plan with wood flooring features main-level guest BR with access to full bath, formal DR, FR w/fireplace, and kitchen w/SS appliances, granite counters, castled

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
East Clayton
1 Unit Available
172 Townsend Drive
172 Townsend Drive, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
2556 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home located on a private wooded lot in desirable Glen Laurel, home of the Neuse Golf Club w/opt Golf/Swim & Tennis.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
23 Whisper Oaks Court
23 Whisper Oaks Court, Johnston County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
2120 sqft
Stunning construction in an established neighborhood! The Sierra II plan offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. Large 4th bedroom could be used as bonus also. SS appliances, granite in kitchen w/ tiled back splash.

1 of 16

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Little Creek
1 Unit Available
239 Pamlico Drive
239 Pamlico Dr, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1604 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,604 square feet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Smithfield, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Smithfield renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Smithfield 3 BedroomsSmithfield Apartments with BalconySmithfield Apartments with Garage
Smithfield Apartments with ParkingSmithfield Apartments with PoolSmithfield Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Smithfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmithfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCWake Forest, NC
Garner, NCRocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NC
Fuquay-Varina, NCHope Mills, NCZebulon, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCMount Olive, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh