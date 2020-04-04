All apartments in Shelby
Find more places like 634 Hillcrest Drive Unit 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shelby, NC
/
634 Hillcrest Drive Unit 3
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

634 Hillcrest Drive Unit 3

634 Hillcrest Dr · (704) 481-1467
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

634 Hillcrest Dr, Shelby, NC 28150

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 634 Hillcrest Drive Unit 3 · Avail. now

$575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
634 Hillcrest Drive Unit 3 Available 04/17/20 2/1 Townhome near uptown Shelby, NC (New Floors, Fresh Paint, New Lights, Deep Clean to be completed before move in) - Rent: 575.00
Deposit: 587.5
*Deposits could be twice the monthly rent.
The home is 2 beds/ 1 bath
The home has central heat and air

Applications:
55.00 per adult (18+)
You can apply online or come to office to get a paper application.

To View the home:
Please let us know if you would like to view this home so we can schedule a showing!

NO SMOKING IN THE INTERIOR OF THE PROPERTY!

The Security Deposit varies by property, rental rate and an applicants creditworthiness. It can vary up to 2 full months rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5578661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 Hillcrest Drive Unit 3 have any available units?
634 Hillcrest Drive Unit 3 has a unit available for $575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 634 Hillcrest Drive Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
634 Hillcrest Drive Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 Hillcrest Drive Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 634 Hillcrest Drive Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shelby.
Does 634 Hillcrest Drive Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 634 Hillcrest Drive Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 634 Hillcrest Drive Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 634 Hillcrest Drive Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 Hillcrest Drive Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 634 Hillcrest Drive Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 634 Hillcrest Drive Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 634 Hillcrest Drive Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 634 Hillcrest Drive Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 634 Hillcrest Drive Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 634 Hillcrest Drive Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 634 Hillcrest Drive Unit 3 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 634 Hillcrest Drive Unit 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NC
Cornelius, NCMatthews, NCGreer, SCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Taylors, SCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCBoiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCLincolnton, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity