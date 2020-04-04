Amenities
634 Hillcrest Drive Unit 3 Available 04/17/20 2/1 Townhome near uptown Shelby, NC (New Floors, Fresh Paint, New Lights, Deep Clean to be completed before move in) - Rent: 575.00
Deposit: 587.5
*Deposits could be twice the monthly rent.
The home is 2 beds/ 1 bath
The home has central heat and air
Applications:
55.00 per adult (18+)
You can apply online or come to office to get a paper application.
To View the home:
Please let us know if you would like to view this home so we can schedule a showing!
NO SMOKING IN THE INTERIOR OF THE PROPERTY!
The Security Deposit varies by property, rental rate and an applicants creditworthiness. It can vary up to 2 full months rent.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5578661)