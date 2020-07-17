All apartments in Scotland County
17901 Farmwood Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

17901 Farmwood Drive

17901 Farmwood Drive · (910) 276-1021
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

17901 Farmwood Drive, Scotland County, NC 28352

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17901 Farmwood Drive · Avail. Aug 3

$535

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
17901 Farmwood Drive Available 08/03/20 17901 Farmwood Drive, Laurinburg, NC 28352 - THIS PROPERTY IS NOT APPROVED FOR SEC 8/FOUR COUNTY VOUCHERS.

DUE TO COVID-19, RENTAL PROPERTIES ARE NOT AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING! (Rental is currently occupied - absolutely no trespassing permitted.)

Single-wide mobile home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Large yard. AVAILABLE EARLY AUGUST 2020. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS & NO SMOKING ON THE PREMISES. Application fee is $30 per applicant (any occupant 18 years of age and older), which covers the cost of pulling credit report, criminal and court records. Deposit is due at the signing of the lease, and lease term is one year after which the lease automatically becomes a month-to-month agreement. Application must include copy of valid state issued driver's license or ID and proof of income (i.e. pay stubs for the most recent 4-week pay period). Interested persons may drive by rental for street view - trespassing or in any way disturbing current tenants is prohibited. Please refer to posted photos of property and contact our office for application.

Please call the office Monday through Friday between 9:00 - 5:30. Or you may email jane_realtyworld@yahoo.com for additional information. Thank you so much!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1964273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17901 Farmwood Drive have any available units?
17901 Farmwood Drive has a unit available for $535 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 17901 Farmwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17901 Farmwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17901 Farmwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17901 Farmwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scotland County.
Does 17901 Farmwood Drive offer parking?
No, 17901 Farmwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17901 Farmwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17901 Farmwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17901 Farmwood Drive have a pool?
No, 17901 Farmwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17901 Farmwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 17901 Farmwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17901 Farmwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17901 Farmwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17901 Farmwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17901 Farmwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
