17901 Farmwood Drive Available 08/03/20 17901 Farmwood Drive, Laurinburg, NC 28352 - THIS PROPERTY IS NOT APPROVED FOR SEC 8/FOUR COUNTY VOUCHERS.



DUE TO COVID-19, RENTAL PROPERTIES ARE NOT AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING! (Rental is currently occupied - absolutely no trespassing permitted.)



Single-wide mobile home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Large yard. AVAILABLE EARLY AUGUST 2020. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS & NO SMOKING ON THE PREMISES. Application fee is $30 per applicant (any occupant 18 years of age and older), which covers the cost of pulling credit report, criminal and court records. Deposit is due at the signing of the lease, and lease term is one year after which the lease automatically becomes a month-to-month agreement. Application must include copy of valid state issued driver's license or ID and proof of income (i.e. pay stubs for the most recent 4-week pay period). Interested persons may drive by rental for street view - trespassing or in any way disturbing current tenants is prohibited. Please refer to posted photos of property and contact our office for application.



Please call the office Monday through Friday between 9:00 - 5:30. Or you may email jane_realtyworld@yahoo.com for additional information. Thank you so much!



No Pets Allowed



