44 Apartments for rent in Rolesville, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rolesville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Heritage
1304 Marshall Farm Street
1304 Marshall Farm Street, Wake Forest, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,545
3415 sqft
Gorgeous custom home in highly desirable Heritage Golf Community. Main level boasts gleaming hardwood flooring, Chef's kitchen w/ granite counters, SS appliances. Separate office, formal dining, family room w/ gas log FP.

1 Unit Available
2044 Rainy Lake Street
2044 Rainy Lake Street, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3437 sqft
Available 6/24/20. Beautiful home in a convenient Wake Forest Location! Family room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and hardwood floors. Lots of natural light. First floor office. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances.

1 Unit Available
1912 Austin Ridge Pkwy
1912 Austin Ridge Parkway, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2361 sqft
LEASE ENDING SOON & Moving to AREA in September 2020? – Check out this 3 STORY LUXURY TOWNHOME with OPEN concept living & TONS of Upgrades -2361 Square Feet -3 Bedroom plus 1st floor Large Flex Room (Optional 4th Bedroom) with French Doors & Full
Verified

$
8 Units Available
5401 North
Hudson 5401
7760 Midtown Market Avenue Bldg C, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1084 sqft
Welcome to Hudson 5401 Apartments, located between I-540 and Highway 401 in Raleigh’s fastest growing neighborhood, 5401 North.
Verified

45 Units Available
The Residences at Wakefield
12201 Oakwood View Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,331
1465 sqft
Newly renovated units with private balconies, high ceilings and large windows. Conveniently located close to I-540 and Wakefield Shopping Center. Community with a basketball court, lounge and poolside pavilion.
Verified

12 Units Available
Caveness Farms Apartment Homes
1760 Pasture Walk Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,009
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Capital Boulevard. Floor plans feature master bedrooms with oversized closets, kitchens with pantries, and private patios with scenic views. On-site nature trail, pet park, outdoor swimming pool, and stocked lake with fishing pier.
Verified

22 Units Available
Aston
1524 Woodfield Creek Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1381 sqft
Quiet community located close to Wake Forest but in a quiet setting. One-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans have stainless steel sinks, granite countertops and washer/dryer in-unit.
Verified

$
15 Units Available
Capital Creek at Heritage
1910 Capital Creek Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1491 sqft
This property is associated between all the dining and shopping options along Forestville Road and South Main Street. The smoke-free community is pet-friendly and a pool, clubhouse and wine room. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Heritage
1747 Alexander Springs Ln, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1430 sqft
Come home to Ardmore Heritage located in Wake Forest's upscale Heritage neighborhood with quick access to the area's best dining and shopping.

1 Unit Available
213 Whistling Sawn Dr
213 Whistling Swan Drive, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1559 sqft
213 Whistling Sawn Dr Available 07/18/20 Swan's Cove 2 Story Wake Forest Home, 3 bed/2.

1 Unit Available
2309 Falls River Avenue
2309 Falls River Avenue, Raleigh, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2752 sqft
2309 Falls River Avenue Available 08/01/20 Lovely North Raleigh Home in Falls River - Lovely home in a park like setting in one of the most sought after North Raleigh communities! Enjoy sidewalks, pocket parks & greenways throughout! Home offers a

1 Unit Available
1346 Legacy Greene Avenue
1346 Legacy Greene Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1739 sqft
Available 6/10.

1 Unit Available
2420 Barton Oaks Drive
2420 Barton Oaks Drive, Raleigh, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3033 sqft
2420 Barton Oaks Drive Available 07/01/20 Upgraded 5 Bedroom Home in Wakefield Plantation! - WALK to Wakefield Schools & YMCA! 5 bed/3.5 bath home.

1 Unit Available
3421 Pritchard Court
3421 Pritchard Court, Raleigh, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2900 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home Freshly Updated - Beautifully updated, Move-in Ready home conveniently located off of Forestville Road in close proximity to Hwy 401 and I-540. Interior features large living, dining and family rooms with hardwood flooring.

1 Unit Available
1616 Forest Road
1616 Forest Rd, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1211 sqft
Beautifully redone throughout.

1 Unit Available
Bedford at Falls River
2957 Settle In Ln
2957 Settle in Lane, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1658 sqft
EXECUTIVE TOWNHOME (1658 S.F.) 2 MASTERS w/ Loft -- WHICH COULD BE USED AS GUEST ROOM or OFFICE.

1 Unit Available
125 E Oak Avenue
125 East Oak Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
820 sqft
Nice smaller home near historic Wake Forest.

1 Unit Available
3510 Archdale Drive
3510 Archdale Drive, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1850 sqft
Available now. End unit town home with 1st floor master in fantastic Raleigh location! Huge bright living and dining room with gleaming hardwood floors and cathedral ceiling.
Verified

18 Units Available
Aurum Falls River
1302 Rio Valley Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,092
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1500 sqft
This community is conveniently located near Falls Pointe Shopping Center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Residents enjoy amenities like a trash valet, pool, garage parking and 24-hour gym.
Verified

$
33 Units Available
Manor Six Forks
900 E Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1356 sqft
Luxury amenities like a putting green, in-home washers and dryers, and theater room elevate this modern apartment building in Raleigh's Six Forks neighborhood. Interiors feature hardwood floors, granite counters, and spacious closets.
Verified

11 Units Available
Central on the Green Apartment Homes
2904 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$908
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1080 sqft
Recently remodeled community less than 3 miles from I-440 and I-540. Green community with a dog park and pet-friendly design. Apartments have a patio or balcony, updated appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

11 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
4612 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$874
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,296
1410 sqft
Updated apartments in tree-lined community. One-bedroom garden-style apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
Verified

8 Units Available
The Pointe at Midtown
835 Navaho Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy apartment community amenities with bike storage, lobby and basketball court. Close to Interstate 440 and Caribbean-style cuisine restaurants. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry and walk-closets to keep clean clothes clean and organized.
Verified

7 Units Available
Mission Capital Crossing
4722 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1477 sqft
Perfect location close to Research Triangle Park and plenty of shops and restaurants. Apartment and town homes with full-size washer/dryers, fireplaces and gourmet kitchens. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Rolesville, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rolesville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

