Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:37 AM

103 Leighann Ridge Ln

103 Leighann Ridge Lane · (919) 882-7742
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

103 Leighann Ridge Lane, Rolesville, NC 27571

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1755 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Former end unit model home in desirable Granite Ridge has upgrades throughout! Open floorplan, FR w/stone FP, Kit w/island, breakfast bar, SS appliances, granite counters, & tile backsplash. Lg. master w/tray ceiling, walk-in closet. Upstairs hallway w/built-in shelves. 2 addit. BR and BA. Back patio.1 car garage. Washer/dryer includ. Avail for 4-10-2020 move-in. Home rented unfurnished. Landlord believes residence contains approx 1755 sq. ft. of Living Area, but Tenant shall verify this and shall not rely upon the foregoing representation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Leighann Ridge Ln have any available units?
103 Leighann Ridge Ln has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 Leighann Ridge Ln have?
Some of 103 Leighann Ridge Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Leighann Ridge Ln currently offering any rent specials?
103 Leighann Ridge Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Leighann Ridge Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Leighann Ridge Ln is pet friendly.
Does 103 Leighann Ridge Ln offer parking?
Yes, 103 Leighann Ridge Ln does offer parking.
Does 103 Leighann Ridge Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 Leighann Ridge Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Leighann Ridge Ln have a pool?
Yes, 103 Leighann Ridge Ln has a pool.
Does 103 Leighann Ridge Ln have accessible units?
No, 103 Leighann Ridge Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Leighann Ridge Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Leighann Ridge Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Leighann Ridge Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 103 Leighann Ridge Ln has units with air conditioning.
