103 Leighann Ridge Ln

Former end unit model home in desirable Granite Ridge has upgrades throughout! Open floorplan, FR w/stone FP, Kit w/island, breakfast bar, SS appliances, granite counters, & tile backsplash. Lg. master w/tray ceiling, walk-in closet. Upstairs hallway w/built-in shelves. 2 addit. BR and BA. Back patio.1 car garage. Washer/dryer includ. Avail for 4-10-2020 move-in. Home rented unfurnished. Landlord believes residence contains approx 1755 sq. ft. of Living Area, but Tenant shall verify this and shall not rely upon the foregoing representation.