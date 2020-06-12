Apartment List
21 Apartments for rent in Richlands, NC with garage

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
106 Annie Road
106 Annie Road, Richlands, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
**1/2 month free rent off 1st full month's rent * Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with converted garage for bonus/den, covered back patio, privacy fenced back yard and nice storage shed. $40 nonrefundable application fee per applicant.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
105 Pembury Way
105 Pembury Way, Richlands, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1724 sqft
Absolutely wonderful home in Maidstone! You'll love the open & split floor plan. This home features a spacious living room with a gas log fireplace & floating wall shelves. The open formal dining area has a box beam ceiling.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
606 Denim Drive
606 Denim Dr, Richlands, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1254 sqft
Built in 2015, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home boasts spacious rooms, a split and open floor plan,2 car garage and is situated nicely on a corner lot! A must see! Call your Broker today and schedule your showing.
Results within 5 miles of Richlands

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
111 River Bluff Drive
111 River Bluff Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2093 sqft
Welcome home to 111 River Bluff Drive in Jacksonville. This 3Br, 2Ba sits on nearly half an acre near the end of a cul-de-sac.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
241 Bonanza Drive
241 Bonanza Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1648 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a cul-de-sac. Home features a open floor plan; vaulted ceiling and fireplace in living room, kitchen has an eat-in dining area. Great master bedroom and bathroom with a garden tub. Cute bedroom upstairs.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
146 Braeburn Boulevard
146 Braeburn Boulevard, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1518 sqft
This home is a cutie! Walk in under the presence of your own covered porch and into a foyer area.

1 of 17

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
200 Sweet Gum Lane
200 Sweet Gum Lane, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
Welcome to 200 Sweet Gum Lane! This 4Br, 2Ba home is nestled into Ashbury Park subdivision. You'll feel right at home in the living room, with its vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, and gas log fireplace.

1 of 12

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
207 Quarry Trail
207 Quarry Trail, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$925
1330 sqft
Quiet neighborhood on outskirts of Richlands, home includes modern amenities, 2 car garage, garden tub and gas logs all situated on .94 acres of land. Bring all qualified tenants for this great rental. CALL NOW!!
Results within 10 miles of Richlands

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
405 Raintree Rd
405 Raintree Road, Half Moon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1508 sqft
405 Raintree Rd Available 06/17/20 Right outside City Limits! - Adorable home located right outside the city limits with convenience to all shopping and bases.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
222 Stagecoach Drive
222 Stagecoach Drive, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2006 sqft
222 Stagecoach Drive Available 07/01/20 4 BR/ 3 Full baths! City Convenience @ Carolina Forest! - Looking for a large home with a 1st floor master bedroom? Check this out! 3 bedrooms on the 1st level with a split floor plan and 4th bedroom over

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
169 River Winding Rd
169 River Winding Road, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
3150 sqft
This home is fabulous and is exactly what you are looking for. Space galore, huge yard, fantastic bedrooms, multiple bonus areas. Home has a formal dining room, formal living room, open kitchen with stainless appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
301 Five Mile Road
301 Five Mile Road, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1300 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath! 2 Car Garage! Large Yard! Pets Negotiable! ALL OCCUPANTS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST COMPLETE A SEPERATE ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMMATES.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
303 Burberry Court
303 Burberry Ct, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Practically new this open floor plan home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with a nice bonus over the 2 car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
108 Milestone Court
108 Milestone Court, Half Moon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
Welcome to Deerfield's very low inventory rental listing! Charming 3 bedroom with fresh cool-tone grey paint throughout, all new flooring, new commodes available now! Home features convenient location, garage, fenced in back yard on a culdesac.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
605 Blue Diamond Court
605 Blue Diamond Court, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2850 sqft
Room for Everything! This amazing 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
158 Liberty Park Road
158 Liberty Park Road, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
This one will not last long! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage! Pets are negotiable!

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
260 Blue Creek Farms Drive
260 Blue Creek Farms Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
You'll love the room in this impeccably well maintained four bedroom home minutes from schools and shopping! Enter to a generous Foyer with a formal Dining room to the right, and stairs to the second story on the left.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
216 Stone Point lane
216 Stone Point Lane, Half Moon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1778 sqft
Tons of space and lots of extras - Great Home in a cul-da-sac! Lots of Space in this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home featuring a double car garage and a fenced back yard backing up into woods for privacy.

1 of 29

Last updated February 21 at 12:11am
1 Unit Available
102 Conley Hills Drive
102 Conley Hills Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1450 sqft
Very well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with many upgrades. Open floor plan. Large Living area with a ceiling fan and fireplace. Large eat in Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a huge pantry and granite counters in the kitchen.

1 of 33

Last updated March 26 at 01:22am
1 Unit Available
518 Shelmore Lane
518 Shelmore Lane, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
2266 sqft
Open four bedroom, 2 1/2 bath floor plan in the Southwest area. The downstairs of this home is very open with a formal dining room and a kitchen with a large breakfast bar that opens up into the living room. The upstairs hosts all four bedrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated March 26 at 01:22am
1 Unit Available
114 Meadow Trail
114 Meadow Trl, Half Moon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1148 sqft
Precious three bedroom home with formal dining room, eat in kitchen with stainless appliances, laminate and tile floors throughout! One car garage, large fenced yard and much more! Call today!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Richlands, NC

Richlands apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

