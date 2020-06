Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 4 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom in Reidsville! - Appointment by email only.



Newly renovated with stylish flooring and upgrades throughout!



- Stainless steel fridge with bottom freezer

- Bright kitchen

- Tons of natural sunlight

- Great front and back yard space



650+ credit requirement

Pets allowed with approval and deposit.

24+ hour notice required for showings



Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. Please check out https://triad.acorn-oak.com for more information or email Jennifer@acorn-oak.com.



(RLNE5701013)