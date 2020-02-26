2497 E Spencer Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Cute, Cozy and Move-In Ready! - Move-in ready, updated 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch style home. Brand new flooring and fresh paint throughout with many updated fixtures. This pet-friendly home has a fully fenced backyard, covered front porch and oversized carport. Close proximity to shopping, restaurants and much more. Convenience to I-85 makes Charlotte an easy commute!



Located in the quaint city of Ranlo, just north of Gastonia. Youll enjoy the beautifully maintained community park, youth summer camp, family activities and everything else this proud city has to offer.



