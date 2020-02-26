All apartments in Ranlo
2497 E Spencer Ave

2497 Spencer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2497 Spencer Avenue, Ranlo, NC 28054

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Cute, Cozy and Move-In Ready! - Move-in ready, updated 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch style home. Brand new flooring and fresh paint throughout with many updated fixtures. This pet-friendly home has a fully fenced backyard, covered front porch and oversized carport. Close proximity to shopping, restaurants and much more. Convenience to I-85 makes Charlotte an easy commute!

Located in the quaint city of Ranlo, just north of Gastonia. Youll enjoy the beautifully maintained community park, youth summer camp, family activities and everything else this proud city has to offer.

Apply online at www.myhomeleasing.com

(RLNE5491658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2497 E Spencer Ave have any available units?
2497 E Spencer Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ranlo, NC.
What amenities does 2497 E Spencer Ave have?
Some of 2497 E Spencer Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2497 E Spencer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2497 E Spencer Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2497 E Spencer Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2497 E Spencer Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2497 E Spencer Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2497 E Spencer Ave offers parking.
Does 2497 E Spencer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2497 E Spencer Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2497 E Spencer Ave have a pool?
No, 2497 E Spencer Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2497 E Spencer Ave have accessible units?
No, 2497 E Spencer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2497 E Spencer Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2497 E Spencer Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2497 E Spencer Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2497 E Spencer Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

