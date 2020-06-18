All apartments in Pittsboro
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

170 State Highway 87 N

170 Sanford Road · (919) 867-6005
Location

170 Sanford Road, Pittsboro, NC 27312

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 170 State Highway 87 N · Avail. now

$1,950

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2361 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Charming 4 bd 3 ba in Pittsboro, NC - A house full of character, across the street from community college and walking trails, walk to downtown and shops, huge master suite w/double shower, 2 sink vanity, refinished hardwood floors throughout. New windows throughout, walking distance to Pittsboro Private Community Pool. Walk-in unfinished basement with wine cellar. the 5th bedroom can serve as a bedroom or office. This is not a cookie-cutter house it's a work of art by a talented local builder.

Note: Kitchen Appliances are not reflected in the photos but WILL be supplied prior to move-in.

• Pets permitted (with $200 non-refundable pet fee)

• Not accepting housing vouchers

THIS HOME WON'T LAST LONG!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

