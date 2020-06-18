170 State Highway 87 N

Amenities

Charming 4 bd 3 ba in Pittsboro, NC - A house full of character, across the street from community college and walking trails, walk to downtown and shops, huge master suite w/double shower, 2 sink vanity, refinished hardwood floors throughout. New windows throughout, walking distance to Pittsboro Private Community Pool. Walk-in unfinished basement with wine cellar. the 5th bedroom can serve as a bedroom or office. This is not a cookie-cutter house it's a work of art by a talented local builder.



Note: Kitchen Appliances are not reflected in the photos but WILL be supplied prior to move-in.



• Pets permitted (with $200 non-refundable pet fee)



• Not accepting housing vouchers



THIS HOME WON'T LAST LONG!



