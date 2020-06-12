Apartment List
/
NC
/
piney green
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:28 PM

45 Apartments for rent in Piney Green, NC with garage

Piney Green apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
805 Ashley Meadow Lane
805 Ashley Meadow Ln, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1863 sqft
Welcome to Hidden Oaks Subdivision in Hunters Creek! Home features an open floor plan & vaulted ceilings throughout. The kitchen has a large island, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
17 Walnut Drive
17 Walnut Drive, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1794 sqft
Honey, stop the car! This adorable home is very spacious and has recently received a complete over hall to the kitchen, dining and family rooms. From the large covered front porch to the over sized screened in back patio, this home has it all...

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
209 Winners Circle S
209 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1184 sqft
Really nice spacious townhome with one car garage close to Camp Lejeune. Roomy kitchen with all appliances, a pantry, and lots of counter/cabinet space. Laundry and guest bath off kitchen. Two separate master suites with baths upstairs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
405 Winners Circle N
405 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
Lovely living with a country feel. One car garage, laundry room, walk-in closets, pantry, wood laminate floors in Living area. Lawn care paid by landlord. Tenant must care for flower beds. Tenant must follow all HOA rules.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
216 Winners Circle S
216 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1152 sqft
Luxury townhome with large, open rooms. Living with fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen opens to deck. Guest bath downstairs, all appliances, washer/dryer closet with hookups. Two master suites upstairs, each with full bath and walk in closet.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
206 Winners Circle South
206 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1152 sqft
You could be enjoying this tastefully decorated, well maintained end unit townhouse with attached one car garage. Located in a very desirable neighborhood right off of Piney Green Road, close to base, schools, and shopping.

1 of 9

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
418 Eucalyptus Lane
418 Eucalyptus Lane, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1106 sqft
A great home waiting just for you! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has many wonderful features: a fireplace, deck, eat-in kitchen, beautiful laminate floors, garage, and a fenced-in yard, and is perfectly situated in a cul-de-sac.

1 of 12

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
104 Mulberry Lane
104 Mulberry Lane, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
Adorable 3 bedroom house that looks absolutely fabulous on the interior. This home includes newer interior paint job, newer appliances, attached garage, fenced in back yard, and so much more.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2656 Idlebrook Circle
2656 Idlebrook Circle, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$952
1132 sqft
2656 Idlebrook Circle Available 05/06/20 FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT FREE!! - **FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT FREE!!!!! 2656 Idlebrook is a perfect place to call home.

1 of 18

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
221 Winners Circle S
221 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1152 sqft
Just minutes from Camp Lejeune- Beautiful townhome with garage and deck in desirable Horse Creek Farms. Two master suites each have full bath and walk-in closet.

1 of 23

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
109 Corral Way
109 Corral Way, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
109 Corral Way Available 11/15/19 Gorgeous 3Bed/2 Full Bath Home ~ 109 Corral Way - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home Located In The Beautiful Horse Creek Farms Subdivision Less Than 3 Miles From The Camp Lejeune Piney Green Gate!! Interior

1 of 19

Last updated August 20 at 10:27pm
1 Unit Available
201 Rosewood Circle
201 Rosewood Cir, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1460 sqft
Come take a look at this charming three bedroom home with two full bathrooms, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, dining area, luxurious master suite, two car garage and a lot of fenced, green space to play....
Results within 1 mile of Piney Green

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
602 Drummond Grove Lane
602 Drummond Grove Ln, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1497 sqft
Welcome home to Towne Pointe. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom open floor plan with an added den/bonus room off the back of the home. If you enjoy cooking or baking, this is the home for you. The kitchen has so much cabinet and counter space.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
239 Emerald Ridge Road
239 Emerald Ridge Rd, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1762 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home. Minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Home features low maintenance laminate and tile flooring downstairs, carpeted bedrooms and tastefully painted rooms.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
114 Waterstone Lane
114 Waterstone Ln, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1657 sqft
Gorgeous, well-kept, 3-bedroom townhome! Enter through your covered front porch or your attached one car garage. Walk into your foyer that leads to a large, open Living room/ Dining room/Kitchen with low maintenance vinyl flooring.

1 of 11

Last updated March 26 at 01:22am
1 Unit Available
102 Summercreek Drive
102 Summercreek Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1404 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath home located conveniently close to area bases and area shopping!!! This home boasts an eat in kitchen with stainless appliances, walk in closet in the master and a large 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Piney Green

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
307 AltaVista Loop
307 Altavista Loop, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2232 sqft
307 AltaVista Loop Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4BR/ 3.5 Full Bath with attached Garage. - Interior photos coming soon! Wonderful 4 bedroom with 3 full bath home located in the heart of the city in Northside @ the Commons.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
222 Stagecoach Drive
222 Stagecoach Drive, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2006 sqft
222 Stagecoach Drive Available 07/01/20 4 BR/ 3 Full baths! City Convenience @ Carolina Forest! - Looking for a large home with a 1st floor master bedroom? Check this out! 3 bedrooms on the 1st level with a split floor plan and 4th bedroom over

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
517 Blackberry Ct
517 Blackberry Court, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1562 sqft
This great property sits minutes away to the nearby Mainside MCB Camp Lejeune and a short drive to the beaches of Emerald Isle. With NEW paint and carpets throughout it is extremely fresh ! Call today for details

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
140 Van Riggs Road
140 Van Riggs Road, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1268 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on a large wooded lot close to base. Includes a large fenced-in back yard with a 2 car side-load garage and utility sink.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
402 Mill Avenue
402 Mill Avenue, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
This exceptional 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in downtown Jacksonville! You'll love the open floor plan of the second story that is great for entertaining. The one car garage has lots of room for storage and the home is fully fenced.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
303 Burberry Court
303 Burberry Ct, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Practically new this open floor plan home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with a nice bonus over the 2 car garage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
108 Gloria Place
108 Gloria Place, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1922 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom two story home in Northwoods. This great home is located on a cul-de-sac and is close to schools, restaurants, and shopping. So much curb appeal in this home.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
615 Walden Place
615 Walden Place, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1688 sqft
615 Walden Place Available 05/26/20 Very Nice 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home, Centrally Located, Fenced Back Yard, Pets Negotiable - Very nice 3 bedroom 2 and a 1/2 bath home that is just minutes to area bases, beaches, shopping and restaurants.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Piney Green, NC

Piney Green apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Piney Green 1 BedroomsPiney Green 2 BedroomsPiney Green 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPiney Green 3 Bedrooms
Piney Green Apartments with BalconyPiney Green Apartments with GaragePiney Green Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPiney Green Apartments with Parking
Piney Green Apartments with Washer-DryerPiney Green Dog Friendly ApartmentsPiney Green Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCJacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NC
Beaufort, NCWinterville, NCNewport, NCHavelock, NCEmerald Isle, NCJames City, NCSwansboro, NC
Murraysville, NCRiver Bend, NCSkippers Corner, NCMorehead City, NCFairfield Harbour, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeCraven Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
Pitt Community College