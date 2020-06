Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

2 Bedroom Duplex, Hunters Creek, Convenient to Camp Lejeune, MCAS New River, schools, shopping and restaurants. - Cute 2 bedroom duplex located just off Piney Green. By being close to Camp Lejeune, Piney Green gate, area shopping and restaurants, this home is perfect. Call your agent today to schedule an appointment to see.



We have more rentals available at: http://www.jacksonvillerealestatenc.com



(RLNE1863026)