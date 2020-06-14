Apartment List
113 Apartments for rent in Pineville, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pineville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Pineville
8 Units Available
Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing
12103 Monkstown Dr, Pineville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1686 sqft
Great location just minutes from Ballantyne and Charlotte's Light Rail. Units feature gourmet kitchens, wide open floor plans and individual garages. Quiet community with walking trail, private courtyards and dog walking paths.
Results within 1 mile of Pineville
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Seven Eagles
12 Units Available
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartment homes in a tranquil, wooded environment. Conveniently located near Carolina Place, I-485 and Southpark. Pet friendly; dog park on site. Community pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
17 Units Available
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,271
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1380 sqft
Welcome home to The Haven at Regent Park Apartments! Our welcoming smoke-free community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, brushed nickel light fixtures, white faux-wood

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
643 Rock Lake Glen
643 Rock Lake Gln, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1570 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - End Unit 2 Story Townhome Located in Cole Creek Community in Fort Mill, SC, Very Close to I-77, Pineville and Lots of Shopping and Restaurants. 3 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level with Vaulted Ceilings), 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
675 Rock Lake Glen
675 Rock Lake Gln, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1340 sqft
3 Bedroom in Cole Creek Subdivision - Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom town home located in the gated Cole Creek Subdivision of Fort Mill. A great floor-plan with laminate wood floors and crown molding throughout the main level.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Park Crossing
1 Unit Available
9222 Kings Canyon Drive
9222 Kings Canyon Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1032 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse located in the quaint Park Walk neighborhood. It boasts beautiful wood floors throughout, upgraded black appliances, and a balcony perfect for entertaining.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1056 Chateau Crossing Drive
1056 Chateau Crossing Drive, York County, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1226 sqft
1 month FREE or Reduced Rates on all 12 month leases! (select units) Must Move In November!! Application fees at $25 for a limited time!! VILLAS AT FORT MILL – 1069 CHATEAU CROSSING DRIVE, FORT MILL WWW.VILLASFORTMILL.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:37pm
Hwy 51 - Park Road
1 Unit Available
10943 Park Road
10943 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1261 sqft
Hard to find 3 Bedroom! End Unit in Great Location! Beautifully Updated! Fresh Neutral Paint, Laminate Wood Flooring on Main Level, Tile Back-splash in Kitchen, Updated Bathrooms, Enclosed Patio with Storage Room. All Appliances Included.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Park Crossing
1 Unit Available
9235 N Vicksburg Park Court
9235 North Vicksburg Park Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1398 sqft
Open and Bright Vacant Updated Condo in Park Walk for Lease! Freshly Painted and ready to move in! Vaulted Ceilings in Greatroom with Brick Fireplace and hardwood floors is very open and airy and Open to Kitchen, Large Island, Granite Countertops,
Results within 5 miles of Pineville
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
$
9 Units Available
Enclave at Bailes Ridge
1004 Bailes Ridge Ave, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1405 sqft
Winter Storage Specials! Hurry in today for our LOOK-N-Lease Admin & App fees special, $500 and 1-Month Free* Select units.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Foxcroft
29 Units Available
Solis Southpark
4905 Ashley Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,272
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1205 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments in South Park neighborhood. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community offers pool, bike storage, fitness center. Walk to shopping, dining and public transit.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Whiteoak
45 Units Available
Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$960
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,012
1105 sqft
Just a short walk for lunch at Bahn Thai, Midwood Smokehouse, or Tsuki Japanese Steak and Seafood Restaurant. Two swimming pools, hiking and biking trails, and a dog park for active residents.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Starmount Forest
37 Units Available
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$959
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1208 sqft
Situated near the light rail station, I-85, I-77 and I-485, these units offer Nest Learning thermostats, gooseneck faucets and stainless steel appliances. On-site fitness classes, bocce ball court and a Starbucks coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
20 Units Available
Beckett Farms
1111 Gennett Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1372 sqft
Our office is now open by appointment only. Contact us to schedule an appointment. If you are sick, please stay home.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Yorkmount
22 Units Available
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,305
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1172 sqft
Sycamore at Tyvola is a unique luxury apartment community that offers the comforts and conveniences of urban living, with a full range of superior lifestyle amenities and world-class management services.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Foxcroft
45 Units Available
Post Park At Phillips Place
4835 Cameron Valley Pkwy, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$985
821 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1198 sqft
Close to Symphony Park. Landscaped apartment community with on-site restaurants and shops. Property offers an urban vegetable garden and walking trails. Multiple fitness amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center and lighted tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Yorkmount
23 Units Available
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1307 sqft
Tyvola Centre Apartment Homes, conveniently located near I77 in Charlotte, NC, is designed for those who appreciate the difference between living and living well.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
Beverly Woods
24 Units Available
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
976 sqft
Near I-77 and the Tyvola Light Rail Station, these units are modern and comfortable. Apartments have spacious floor plans, over-sized bedrooms, sunken living rooms and private decks.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:42pm
$
Eagle Lake
22 Units Available
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,090
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1294 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Cottonwood Reserve is a pet-friendly community featuring brand-new, modern apartments with open floor plans, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Ballantyne West
21 Units Available
Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,022
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units include amenities like bathtub, fireplace, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Community features racquetball, tennis, trash valet, pool and volleyball. Great location in Charlotte, close to restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Ballantyne West
19 Units Available
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$960
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,076
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1098 sqft
Modern conveniences abound in this Nest-technology driven apartment complex. Stylish features like hardwood floors and granite countertops rub shoulders with the latest technology in the community media room and business center. On-site parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Olde Whitehall
27 Units Available
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units come with granite counters, hardwood floors, and a cable and internet package. Dogs and cats welcome. Proximity to I-485 convenient for commuters. Charlotte Premium Outlets and Renaissance Park Golf Course both a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Starmount Forest
6 Units Available
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$884
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1153 sqft
Located in the Starmount Forest community, close to I-485 and just 11 miles from downtown Charlotte. Apartments feature deluxe amenities like 9-foot ceilings, garden tubs and fireplaces. Luxury features like valet services and dog park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Ballantyne East
46 Units Available
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$969
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1406 sqft
Along beautiful Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Camden Ballantyne apartments boasts a swimming pool, garage, dog park, tennis courts, playgrounds and volleyball court. Aged walnut flooring, plus full-size washer and dryer.
City Guide for Pineville, NC

Some of the history buffs around Pineville state that residents living in its Mecklenburg County signed what was known as the Meck Dec a year before the U.S. Declaration of Independence was officially signed in 1776. Reportedly, the emancipatory document, which declared the freedom of Mecklenburgers from British rule, disappeared in 1800 when the home in which the document was held was destroyed by fire.

Nevertheless, the people of Pineville are still demonstrating their independent nature as the town conveys its own special charm. Also known as the "biggest small town" in North Carolina or any other place for that matter, Pineville seems to have set itself aside from any of the "ho-hums" or "hum-drums" of living that can exist in some small towns. Pineville itself is located in the northern part of North Carolina and is made up of exactly 6.62 square miles of land. Although the town only boasts 7,500 residents, its growth has surpassed other areas of the state in the past 10 years. Located in Mecklenburg County, Pineville is a part of the Charlotte-Gastonia-Rockville region, making it easy for residents to commute to nearby Charlotte, home of a large number of banking and financial institutions. So, if you want to go where the money is, you've made the right choice by opting to settle in Pineville. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Pineville, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pineville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

