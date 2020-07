Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

119 Kemp Lane Available 08/01/20 Quiet, Country Home - Conveniently located just a few miles off of Highway 17, this home has been updated with new flooring, paint, new tile and fixtures in the bathrooms. Enjoy peaks of the Perquimans River and the quiet country setting.



(RLNE4211911)