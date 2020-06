Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

2 bedroom, 2 bath Ocean front condo is the definition of affordable living at the beach! Breathtaking views everywhere you look. Enjoy walks on the beach every evening without ever having to get into your car. Recently installed carpet and new linoleum. Available partially or fully furnished. Basic cable, internet and water included in rent. Owner is licensed NC Realtor. Sorry HOA does not permit pets.