500 East J Street.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors carport recently renovated

3 bedroom two bathroom home for rent - South Newton 3 bedroom, two bathroom home in a quiet area. Close to shopping centers, grocery stores, schools and freeway access. Home has beautiful wood flooring, screened back porch and ample room for entertaining and family gatherings. Home has a carport, and has a beautiful yard full of plants. Home has been well taken care of and has been updated over the years. Kitchen is beautiful with newer appliances and counter upgrades. You will love living here.



