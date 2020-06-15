All apartments in Newton
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

Location

500 East J Street, Newton, NC 28658

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 500 East J Street · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1492 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3 bedroom two bathroom home for rent - South Newton 3 bedroom, two bathroom home in a quiet area. Close to shopping centers, grocery stores, schools and freeway access. Home has beautiful wood flooring, screened back porch and ample room for entertaining and family gatherings. Home has a carport, and has a beautiful yard full of plants. Home has been well taken care of and has been updated over the years. Kitchen is beautiful with newer appliances and counter upgrades. You will love living here.

(RLNE5755243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 500 East J Street have any available units?
500 East J Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 500 East J Street have?
Some of 500 East J Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 East J Street currently offering any rent specials?
500 East J Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 East J Street pet-friendly?
No, 500 East J Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton.
Does 500 East J Street offer parking?
Yes, 500 East J Street does offer parking.
Does 500 East J Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 East J Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 East J Street have a pool?
No, 500 East J Street does not have a pool.
Does 500 East J Street have accessible units?
No, 500 East J Street does not have accessible units.
Does 500 East J Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 East J Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 East J Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 East J Street does not have units with air conditioning.

