Newport, NC
202 Sheila Court
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:13 PM

202 Sheila Court

202 Sheila Court · (252) 447-7368 ext. 7
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

202 Sheila Court, Newport, NC 28570

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,115

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 7/1/2020This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers great luxury with an eat-in kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric range. The open living room is perfect for entertaining family and friends. The large fenced-in backyard is perfect for safe play for children and pets. The 2-car garage has shelves, great for storage. Located in Newport perfectly in between Havelock and Morehead City.Our Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 60 days. You'll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep. By applying, the Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly rental payment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Sheila Court have any available units?
202 Sheila Court has a unit available for $1,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 202 Sheila Court have?
Some of 202 Sheila Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Sheila Court currently offering any rent specials?
202 Sheila Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Sheila Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Sheila Court is pet friendly.
Does 202 Sheila Court offer parking?
Yes, 202 Sheila Court does offer parking.
Does 202 Sheila Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Sheila Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Sheila Court have a pool?
No, 202 Sheila Court does not have a pool.
Does 202 Sheila Court have accessible units?
No, 202 Sheila Court does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Sheila Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Sheila Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Sheila Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Sheila Court does not have units with air conditioning.
