7866 Champlain Dr

Available July 1. Immaculate 4B/3Ba Custom built home in Woodlake Community - Immaculate 4 Bd/3Ba DH Horton custom built home located in the highly sought after Woodlake Community. This Spectacular home offers hardwood floors throughout main living areas, custom trim, custom lighting, and 8 ft ceilings. The Chef's kitchen has a a large walk in pantry plus a Butlers Pantry great for entertaining adjoining a spacious Dining room. A large granite center island, granite countertops and spacious custom cabinets, hardware , beautiful glass tile backsplash, and stainless appliances make this kitchen complete. Entertain family and friends on a large screened in porch over looking a fenced in custom stone tiled back patio complete with hot tub, fire pit and a gorgeous lake view . The guest room located downstairs has a full bath and lakeview. The upstairs Master Suite includes a private sitting area, large his and hers open closets ,seperate laundry room and tiled Spa Shower and bath. The 2 other spacious bedrooms offer large closets and a separate sitting room. This Community offers a pool, Clubhouse, fishing dock, side walks, and a walking path that leads to Ashley High school. If you are looking for a Custom built home in a great Community this home is for you!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5815003)