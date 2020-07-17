All apartments in New Hanover County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

7866 Champlain Dr

7866 Champlain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7866 Champlain Drive, New Hanover County, NC 28412

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
Available July 1. Immaculate 4B/3Ba Custom built home in Woodlake Community - Immaculate 4 Bd/3Ba DH Horton custom built home located in the highly sought after Woodlake Community. This Spectacular home offers hardwood floors throughout main living areas, custom trim, custom lighting, and 8 ft ceilings. The Chef's kitchen has a a large walk in pantry plus a Butlers Pantry great for entertaining adjoining a spacious Dining room. A large granite center island, granite countertops and spacious custom cabinets, hardware , beautiful glass tile backsplash, and stainless appliances make this kitchen complete. Entertain family and friends on a large screened in porch over looking a fenced in custom stone tiled back patio complete with hot tub, fire pit and a gorgeous lake view . The guest room located downstairs has a full bath and lakeview. The upstairs Master Suite includes a private sitting area, large his and hers open closets ,seperate laundry room and tiled Spa Shower and bath. The 2 other spacious bedrooms offer large closets and a separate sitting room. This Community offers a pool, Clubhouse, fishing dock, side walks, and a walking path that leads to Ashley High school. If you are looking for a Custom built home in a great Community this home is for you!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5815003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7866 Champlain Dr have any available units?
7866 Champlain Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Hanover County, NC.
What amenities does 7866 Champlain Dr have?
Some of 7866 Champlain Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7866 Champlain Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7866 Champlain Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7866 Champlain Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7866 Champlain Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Hanover County.
Does 7866 Champlain Dr offer parking?
No, 7866 Champlain Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7866 Champlain Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7866 Champlain Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7866 Champlain Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7866 Champlain Dr has a pool.
Does 7866 Champlain Dr have accessible units?
No, 7866 Champlain Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7866 Champlain Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7866 Champlain Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7866 Champlain Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7866 Champlain Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
