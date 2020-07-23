/
/
brunswick county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:43 AM
131 Apartments for rent in Brunswick County, NC📍
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
14 Units Available
Hawthorne at Leland
436 Hawthorne Loop Road, Leland, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1306 sqft
A newly revamped community just 10 minutes from downtown Wilmington. Smoke-free units feature granite counters, private patios and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a golf room and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Brunswick Point
1001 Hunterstone Dr, Leland, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1125 sqft
Comfortable living is all yours at Brunswick Point. Just six short miles outside of Wilmington, NC—named “Best Riverfront City in America” by USA today in 2014—you’ll find a beautiful community brimming with stunning features and fabulous amenities.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Tides at Calabash
7112 Town Center Road, Calabash, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1022 sqft
Indulge in a lifestyle that is equal parts cozy and beautiful at Tides at Calabash, a lovely apartment community in Sunset Beach, NC. We offer an array of amazing features and convenient amenities.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1015 Durham Avenue B
1015 Durham Avenue Southwest, Calabash, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1008 sqft
Unit B Available 08/01/20 1015 Durham Avenue-Unit B Calabash NC - Property Id: 199773 Spacious 1,009 heated SF beautiful new-construction, never-lived-in 2 BR 2 Bath all ground floor half-duplex in a quiet neighborhood convenient to everything.
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4411 Dutch Elm Dr SE
4411 Dutch Elm Dr SE, Brunswick County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1440 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Accepting Applications - Property Id: 319549 Large spacious bedrooms & closets in a beautiful single family single story home situated 2 miles between Southport & Oak Island in either direction.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1021 Maplechase Drive
1021 Maplechase Drive, Leland, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1227 sqft
1021 Maplechase Drive Available 08/14/20 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Magnolia Greens - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Magnolia Greens subdivision. Additional photos coming as soon as the current tenants move out.
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
210 NE 59th St
210 Northeast 59th Street, Oak Island, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1307 sqft
Available 09/12/20 Gorgeous beach house minutes from Atlantic Ocean! - Property Id: 321712 Gorgeous beach house in lovely Oak Island, NC with only a 5-7 minute walk to the Atlantic Ocean! Fully furnished and ready to move in mid-September! Three
1 of 35
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1581 Goose Creek Rd SE Unit 3E
1581 Goose Creek Road Southwest, Brunswick County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome in Fairwinds - This 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom townhouse is located in the gated community of Fairwinds. It offers a view of the golf course and pond from the living room and master bedroom.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1096 Bridgeport Way
1096 Bridgeport Way, Leland, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1096 Bridgeport Way - 1096 Bridgeport (RLNE5889056)
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1009 Ashland Way
1009 Ashland Way, Leland, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1159 sqft
1009 Ashland Way Available 09/01/20 Great Neighborhood with Community Pool - Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with garage in a very desirable neighborhood. Home has nice open floor plan, ceiling fans, beautiful white cabinets in the kitchen.
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1903 Norwood St. SW
1903 Norwood Street Southwest, Brunswick County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2216 sqft
Property located in Schnooers Pointe- 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with a loft area - This property is located in Schnooers Pointe. This 2 story property has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, loft area and an extra room for an office.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1957 Jeffrey Stokes Dr NE
1957 Jeffrey Stokes Drive Northeast, Brunswick County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1818 sqft
1957 Jeffrey Stokes Dr NE Available 08/07/20 3 bedroom, 2 bath plus bonus in Eastbrook - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a bonus room in Eastbrook subdivision.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
15 Cattle Run Lane
15 Cattle Run Lane, Carolina Shores, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1350 sqft
15 Cattle Run Lane Available 08/07/20 The Farm at Brunwick - 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse - This 2BR 2.5BA Townhome is located in The Farm at Brunswick.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1004 Cherrywood Court
1004 Cherrywood Court, Leland, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1900 sqft
1004 Cherrywood Court Available 08/14/20 Magnolia Greens - Leland - Desirable magnolia Greens with many amenities - Pool, tennis, Playground, Exercise Room and more. Immaculate 3 bed, 2 bath home plus FROG. Over 1900 sq. ft. Attached 2 car garage.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
156 NW 9th Street
156 Northwest 9th Street, Oak Island, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1560 sqft
156 NW 9th Street Available 09/01/20 Oak Island Home - Available September 1st thru May 31st Only - This beautiful unfurnished Oak Island home is available from September 1, 2020 through May 31, 2021.
1 of 55
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Waterford of The Carolinas
1220 Atrium Way
1220 Atrium Way, Leland, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
Stunning 3 Bed 2.5 Bath in Gated Waterford Community - Come home to paradise in this lovely waterfront home in the Waterford community. This beautiful brick 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is the perfect place to come home and relax after a long hard day.
1 of 35
Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
5023 Walton St
5023 Walton Street, Shallotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1900 sqft
Southern Charm Living in the Woodsong Community - 4 bedroom, 3 bath - This southern traditional home offers all you could want in modern conveniences and easy living.
1 of 7
Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
2396 Frink Lake Drive
2396 Frink Lake Drive, Boiling Spring Lakes, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1689 sqft
Call Port Realty 910-457-5226 about this nice home for rent in Boiling Spring Lakes just minutes away from historic Southport and Oak Island beaches.
Results within 1 mile of Brunswick County
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
29 Units Available
Downtown Wilmington
Sawmill Point
1015 Nutt Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,124
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1240 sqft
CHECK OUT OUR SPECIALS! Call us now to learn more about our select 1 and 2 bedrooms eligible for 1 month free rent and our refunded application and administration fees!
Verified
1 of 97
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
18 Units Available
Dry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
South Front Apartments
1400 S 2nd St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1046 sqft
South Front Apartments in Wilmington, NC, offer rare historic charm at the heart of the urban center. Brick walls, polished concrete flooring and polished concrete countertops provide the latest in style. Saltwater pool on grounds.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
233 Units Available
Downtown Wilmington
Flats on Front
1045 North Front Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,215
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1611 sqft
Discover a place where fast-paced metropolitan city life meets a coastal, laid-back lifestyle in downtown Wilmington, NC. Flats on Front brings an experience that is as cool and fresh as the North Carolina coast.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
1 Unit Available
Downtown Wilmington
City Block
814 N 3rd St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1032 sqft
Urban apartments in the Brooklyn Arts and Central Business Districts. Many community amenities, including a fitness studio, cyber cafe, and resident grilling station. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the large kitchens.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
68 Units Available
Downtown Wilmington
Overlook at River Place
14 Grace Street Ste 101, Wilmington, NC
Studio
$1,161
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,233
1232 sqft
Overlook riverfront views day after day from our brand new high-rise apartment community.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Bottom, Carolina Place & Old Wilmington
419 1/2 S 4th Street
419 1/2 S 4th St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
419 1/2 S 4th Street Available 08/11/20 419 1/2 S. 4th Street - Charming upstairs 1 bedroom duplex in the historic district on S. 4th street between Nun and Church streets.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Brunswick County area include Cape Fear Community College, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville State University, University of North Carolina Wilmington, and Horry-Georgetown Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Fayetteville, Wilmington, Myrtle Beach, Jacksonville, and Hope Mills have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fayetteville, NCWilmington, NCMyrtle Beach, SCJacksonville, NCHope Mills, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SCConway, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Grove, NCNorthchase, NCShallotte, NCSneads Ferry, NCSilver Lake, NCKings Grant, NCPiney Green, NCGarden City, SC