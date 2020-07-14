Amenities
Located in the heart of Wilmington, Meridian Village places you in the middle of everything! The surf, sand, and ocean breeze are just minutes away from two beautiful beaches, Wrightsville and Carolina Beach! Treat yourself to some retail therapy at Independence Mall or Mayfaire. If you're more interested in exploring the scenic areas, spend a sunny afternoon at Hugh McRae Park! Our location offers quick access to Interstate 40 making any commute a breeze. If being close to the coast is an important factor in your lifestyle, you have picked the perfect place!