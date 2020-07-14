All apartments in Northchase
Find more places like Meridian Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northchase, NC
/
Meridian Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:34 PM

Meridian Village

2620 Northchase Pkwy SE · (910) 406-6885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Northchase
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2620 Northchase Pkwy SE, Northchase, NC 28405

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Meridian Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
coffee bar
package receiving
Located in the heart of Wilmington, Meridian Village places you in the middle of everything! The surf, sand, and ocean breeze are just minutes away from two beautiful beaches, Wrightsville and Carolina Beach! Treat yourself to some retail therapy at Independence Mall or Mayfaire. If you're more interested in exploring the scenic areas, spend a sunny afternoon at Hugh McRae Park! Our location offers quick access to Interstate 40 making any commute a breeze. If being close to the coast is an important factor in your lifestyle, you have picked the perfect place!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 up to 2 month rent based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Chubby pets encouraged - No weight limit.
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Meridian Village have any available units?
Meridian Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northchase, NC.
What amenities does Meridian Village have?
Some of Meridian Village's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Meridian Village currently offering any rent specials?
Meridian Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Meridian Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Meridian Village is pet friendly.
Does Meridian Village offer parking?
Yes, Meridian Village offers parking.
Does Meridian Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Meridian Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Meridian Village have a pool?
No, Meridian Village does not have a pool.
Does Meridian Village have accessible units?
Yes, Meridian Village has accessible units.
Does Meridian Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Meridian Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Meridian Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Meridian Village has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Meridian Village?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

New Providence Park
4413 Cohan Cir
Northchase, NC 28405

Similar Pages

Northchase 1 BedroomsNorthchase 2 Bedrooms
Northchase 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorthchase Accessible Apartments
Northchase Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCJacksonville, NCLeland, NCHampstead, NCShallotte, NC
Sneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NCCarolina Beach, NCPiney Green, NC
Silver Lake, NCMurraysville, NCSkippers Corner, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity