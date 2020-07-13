Woodland Crossing Apartments

Amenities
Woodland Crossing Apartment Community invites you to see why we are considered the best of luxury apartment living in New Bern, North Carolina. Woodland Crossing is located in a quaint neighborhood, just moments from historical downtown New Bern, shopping, entertainment, and the business district. We are located less than 2 miles from Craven Medical Center and just 20 minutes from Cherry Point Marine Corps Air Station. Woodland Crossing offers spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom floor plans. All of our apartment homes feature fully-equipped gourmet kitchens with beautiful oak cabinetry, washer and dryer connections, and ample closet space. Our resort-style amenity package includes a pool pavilion with sundeck and free WiFi, lighted tennis courts, fenced-in playground, picnic areas with grills, car wash center, laundry center, pet park, fully-equipped fitness center and business center. Schedule your visit today!