Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

Woodland Crossing Apartments

2590 Woodland Ave · (347) 983-6414
Location

2590 Woodland Ave, New Bern, NC 28562

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0425 · Avail. Aug 31

$870

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2915 · Avail. Aug 17

$930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Unit 3027 · Avail. Aug 11

$955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1133 sqft

Unit 0435 · Avail. Aug 7

$960

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1122 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3017 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1335 sqft

Unit 3033 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1335 sqft

Unit 0223 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1511 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodland Crossing Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
hot tub
online portal
Woodland Crossing Apartment Community invites you to see why we are considered the best of luxury apartment living in New Bern, North Carolina. Woodland Crossing is located in a quaint neighborhood, just moments from historical downtown New Bern, shopping, entertainment, and the business district. We are located less than 2 miles from Craven Medical Center and just 20 minutes from Cherry Point Marine Corps Air Station. Woodland Crossing offers spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom floor plans. All of our apartment homes feature fully-equipped gourmet kitchens with beautiful oak cabinetry, washer and dryer connections, and ample closet space. Our resort-style amenity package includes a pool pavilion with sundeck and free WiFi, lighted tennis courts, fenced-in playground, picnic areas with grills, car wash center, laundry center, pet park, fully-equipped fitness center and business center. Schedule your visit today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $200
limit: 3
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: See office for breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodland Crossing Apartments have any available units?
Woodland Crossing Apartments has 14 units available starting at $870 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woodland Crossing Apartments have?
Some of Woodland Crossing Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodland Crossing Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Woodland Crossing Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodland Crossing Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodland Crossing Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Woodland Crossing Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Woodland Crossing Apartments offers parking.
Does Woodland Crossing Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodland Crossing Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodland Crossing Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Woodland Crossing Apartments has a pool.
Does Woodland Crossing Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Woodland Crossing Apartments has accessible units.
Does Woodland Crossing Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodland Crossing Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodland Crossing Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woodland Crossing Apartments has units with air conditioning.
