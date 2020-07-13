Woodland Crossing Apartments

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving tennis court 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance hot tub online portal

Woodland Crossing Apartment Community invites you to see why we are considered the best of luxury apartment living in New Bern, North Carolina. Woodland Crossing is located in a quaint neighborhood, just moments from historical downtown New Bern, shopping, entertainment, and the business district. We are located less than 2 miles from Craven Medical Center and just 20 minutes from Cherry Point Marine Corps Air Station. Woodland Crossing offers spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom floor plans. All of our apartment homes feature fully-equipped gourmet kitchens with beautiful oak cabinetry, washer and dryer connections, and ample closet space. Our resort-style amenity package includes a pool pavilion with sundeck and free WiFi, lighted tennis courts, fenced-in playground, picnic areas with grills, car wash center, laundry center, pet park, fully-equipped fitness center and business center. Schedule your visit today!