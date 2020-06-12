/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
64 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Mount Holly, NC
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
8 Units Available
The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive, Mount Holly, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1058 sqft
Located along the Catawba River, northwest of Charlotte. Waterfront complex of one- and two-bedroom units with access to docks and river kayaking. Finishes include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a gym.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
318 Highland Street
318 Highland Street, Mount Holly, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
965 sqft
The Townhomes at Highland-Glen located in Mount Holly - Fully Renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, washer/dryer hookups, kitchen with refrigerator and stove. New windows, new kitchen, new bathrooms, flooring and appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Holly
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1640 Perfection Ave
1640 Perfection Avenue, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
COMING SOON! 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath in Belmont - Available in MARCH! This Belmont bungalow is beautifully updated in a fantastic location! On a large lot, Updated inside and out, wood floors, 2 full bathrooms, simply a beautiful classic bungalow.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Holly
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
Mountain Island
8 Units Available
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1085 sqft
NOW OPEN! Lease your new apartment today! Preserve at Mountain Island Lake Apartment Homes is a uniquely designed, inclusive community in Charlotte, NC.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
502 Village Park Drive
502 Village Park Dr, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1246 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Town Home - Minutes to Downtown Belmont! - Welcome Home! This beautiful town home is just minutes to Downtown Belmont! You can't find a better location than this! Large spacious living room/dining area with hardwood floors,
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mountain Island
1 Unit Available
4768 Stoney Branch Drive
4768 Stoney Branch Drive, Mecklenburg County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1170 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
9119 Spyglass Place
9119 Spyglass Place, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
951 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath condo featuring brand new HVAC system and Deck. Entrance is located on 3rd floor featuring carpet through out with LVT in Kitchen and Bathrooms. Pets are conditional with non refundable deposit.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
812 Brook St
812 Brook Street, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Charming Bungalow in Belmont - Property Id: 253372 DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY to live in a Beautiful Mill House in the heart of Belmont. This home is a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath.
Results within 10 miles of Mount Holly
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
25 Units Available
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1159 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
16 Units Available
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1199 sqft
A resident lounge, business center and clubhouse are a few of the amenities this property offers. Apartments have open chef kitchens, wood-inspired flooring and garden soaking tubs. Magnolia Plaza and Birkdale Village are easily accessible.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
Eagle Lake
18 Units Available
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1125 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Cottonwood Reserve is a pet-friendly community featuring brand-new, modern apartments with open floor plans, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
Olde Whitehall
17 Units Available
Hideaway Lakes
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1243 sqft
These lakefront apartments are recently renovated and feature washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Amenities include putting green, pool, gym, game room and more. There's also plenty to enjoy along nearby Shopton Road.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Downtown Huntersville
26 Units Available
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1184 sqft
Well-situated near the I-77/I-485 interchange. Refined living accentuated by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center, or hike on the wooded trail.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1122 sqft
Spacious homes with bay windows, 9-foot ceilings, and a fireplace. Community highlights include a tennis court, business center, and fitness center. Easy access to I-77. Close to Lake Norman.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1062 sqft
Prime location just minutes from town with easy access to public transit and I-77. Enjoy the pool, tennis court, volleyball court and private fire pit. Recently renovated apartments have laundry in-unit and private patio/balcony.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Providence Country Club
29 Units Available
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1167 sqft
Luxurious units feature granite countertops, shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Community has coffee bar, pool and fire pit. Located in the heart of Charlotte closing to shopping and restaurants.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Eagle Lake
29 Units Available
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1149 sqft
City Park View Apartments offer upgraded units near downtown Charlotte, with a community pool and hiking trail access. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, stainless sinks and patios make this a luxurious, relaxing complex to call home.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Wedgewood
13 Units Available
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1108 sqft
Luxury apartments feature energy-efficient construction, tech center, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Spacious apartments offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, alarm systems and garages. Easy access to restaurants, schools and shopping. Near I-485 and I-77.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Olde Whitehall
29 Units Available
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1211 sqft
Units come with granite counters, hardwood floors, and a cable and internet package. Dogs and cats welcome. Proximity to I-485 convenient for commuters. Charlotte Premium Outlets and Renaissance Park Golf Course both a short drive away.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
West Sugar Creek
13 Units Available
The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1197 sqft
Located just minutes away from Shoppes at Davis Lakes and a short drive to nearby malls. Gated community with pet park, fitness center and shimmering pool. New appliances and bright, light-filled apartments.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Wedgewood
23 Units Available
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1068 sqft
At The District Premier Apartment Homes, you'll enjoy unparalleled luxury living.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
27 Units Available
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1085 sqft
A resort-style experience awaits any resident at Waterford at the Park, Huntersville, NC. All newly renovated apartments are bedecked with stainless steel finishes and come fully furnished. Enjoy an onsite Starbucks, fire pit, and clubhouse.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Wedgewood
22 Units Available
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1078 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Wedgewood
19 Units Available
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1223 sqft
Gated community within minutes of I-77 and I-85. Detailed kitchens with granite counters and Energy-Star chef-inspired kitchens. Ample closet space and in-unit washer and dryer.
