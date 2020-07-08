All apartments in Mount Holly
Find more places like 612 Noles Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Holly, NC
/
612 Noles Drive
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

612 Noles Drive

612 Noles Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Holly
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

612 Noles Drive, Mount Holly, NC 28120

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Move in Ready! - Home for rent in Mt. Holly! 1 bedroom, 1 bath home with large partially fenced backyard. Home features downstairs heated/AC basement that could be used as a bedroom or office with it's own exterior & interior entry door. Fresh paint throughout, brand new central A/C and gas heat. Home does come with courtesy use appliances, (electric range & refrigerator) Laundry room off the kitchen has electric dryer and washer hook-up, tenant must provide their own W/D. Tenant is responsible for all utilities(gas, power and water)

*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee.

Call / Email us today!
704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com

(RLNE5725557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Noles Drive have any available units?
612 Noles Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Holly, NC.
What amenities does 612 Noles Drive have?
Some of 612 Noles Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Noles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
612 Noles Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Noles Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 Noles Drive is pet friendly.
Does 612 Noles Drive offer parking?
No, 612 Noles Drive does not offer parking.
Does 612 Noles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Noles Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Noles Drive have a pool?
No, 612 Noles Drive does not have a pool.
Does 612 Noles Drive have accessible units?
No, 612 Noles Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Noles Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 Noles Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 Noles Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 612 Noles Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive
Mount Holly, NC 28120

Similar Pages

Mount Holly 1 BedroomsMount Holly 2 Bedrooms
Mount Holly 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMount Holly Accessible Apartments
Mount Holly Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College