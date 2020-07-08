612 Noles Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Move in Ready! - Home for rent in Mt. Holly! 1 bedroom, 1 bath home with large partially fenced backyard. Home features downstairs heated/AC basement that could be used as a bedroom or office with it's own exterior & interior entry door. Fresh paint throughout, brand new central A/C and gas heat. Home does come with courtesy use appliances, (electric range & refrigerator) Laundry room off the kitchen has electric dryer and washer hook-up, tenant must provide their own W/D. Tenant is responsible for all utilities(gas, power and water)



*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee.



Call / Email us today!

704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com



