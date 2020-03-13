All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 839 Wind Carved Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe, NC
/
839 Wind Carved Lane
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:31 PM

839 Wind Carved Lane

839 Wind Carved Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

839 Wind Carved Lane, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Incredible home with tons of space! Are you looking for a great home with space for everyone? Look no further! Fabulous kitchen, spacious great room & wonderful dining area + living room all on the main level including a gigantic pantry! Up features large master retreat with spa-like bath & extra large master closet! Huge loft area and roomy secondary bedrooms make this a great home! Expansive deck with covered area plus storage bldg in back! Visit today to see this incredible home! Visit www.Goalproperties.com today! .
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 Wind Carved Lane have any available units?
839 Wind Carved Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
Is 839 Wind Carved Lane currently offering any rent specials?
839 Wind Carved Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 Wind Carved Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 839 Wind Carved Lane is pet friendly.
Does 839 Wind Carved Lane offer parking?
No, 839 Wind Carved Lane does not offer parking.
Does 839 Wind Carved Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 839 Wind Carved Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 Wind Carved Lane have a pool?
No, 839 Wind Carved Lane does not have a pool.
Does 839 Wind Carved Lane have accessible units?
No, 839 Wind Carved Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 839 Wind Carved Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 839 Wind Carved Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 839 Wind Carved Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 839 Wind Carved Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Monroe 1 BedroomsMonroe 3 Bedrooms
Monroe Apartments with GarageMonroe Apartments with Pool
Monroe Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Fort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCStallings, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University