All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 608 Lasalle Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe, NC
/
608 Lasalle Street
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:18 PM

608 Lasalle Street

608 Lasalle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

608 Lasalle Street, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Single Family Home (Monroe) - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home just off of Morgan Mill Rd. in Monroe. It is on a quiet side street with very quick access to Hwy. 74 and about a mile from the closest grocery store. This home was just repainted with new LVP hardwood floors installed.

Please apply at: Syndicateproperty.com/rentals. You will need to attach a months worth of pay stubs to your application. We are also looking for a 500+ credit score, no past evictions within the past 5 years, no past criminal history and a monthly income of at least 3 times the rental amount.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3858471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Lasalle Street have any available units?
608 Lasalle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
Is 608 Lasalle Street currently offering any rent specials?
608 Lasalle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Lasalle Street pet-friendly?
No, 608 Lasalle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 608 Lasalle Street offer parking?
No, 608 Lasalle Street does not offer parking.
Does 608 Lasalle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Lasalle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Lasalle Street have a pool?
No, 608 Lasalle Street does not have a pool.
Does 608 Lasalle Street have accessible units?
No, 608 Lasalle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Lasalle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 Lasalle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 Lasalle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 Lasalle Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Monroe 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMonroe 2 Bedroom Apartments
Monroe 3 Bedroom ApartmentsMonroe Apartments with Parking
Monroe Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCKannapolis, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University