608 Lasalle Street

Single Family Home (Monroe) - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home just off of Morgan Mill Rd. in Monroe. It is on a quiet side street with very quick access to Hwy. 74 and about a mile from the closest grocery store. This home was just repainted with new LVP hardwood floors installed.



Please apply at: Syndicateproperty.com/rentals. You will need to attach a months worth of pay stubs to your application. We are also looking for a 500+ credit score, no past evictions within the past 5 years, no past criminal history and a monthly income of at least 3 times the rental amount.



No Pets Allowed



