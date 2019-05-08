All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 514 Everette Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe, NC
/
514 Everette Street
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:51 PM

514 Everette Street

514 Everette Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

514 Everette Street, Monroe, NC 28112

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
A renovated and updated private 2nd story apartment on a charming home in downtown historic Monroe. Separate outside stairs lead up to the apartment that is not connected to the main floor. New wiring, new paint, new fixtures, new water heater, refrigerator and stove. Large Window AC unit and baseboard heating throughout. Beautiful hardwood floors in all rooms except kitchen and bath. Close to hospital, schools, shopping and downtown Monroe. No pets and no smoking inside. This apartment has dedicated driveway in front for parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Everette Street have any available units?
514 Everette Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 514 Everette Street have?
Some of 514 Everette Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Everette Street currently offering any rent specials?
514 Everette Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Everette Street pet-friendly?
No, 514 Everette Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 514 Everette Street offer parking?
Yes, 514 Everette Street offers parking.
Does 514 Everette Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Everette Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Everette Street have a pool?
No, 514 Everette Street does not have a pool.
Does 514 Everette Street have accessible units?
No, 514 Everette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Everette Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 Everette Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 Everette Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 514 Everette Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Monroe 1 BedroomsMonroe 2 Bedrooms
Monroe 3 BedroomsMonroe Apartments with Parking
Monroe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCKannapolis, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University