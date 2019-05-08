514 Everette Street

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A renovated and updated private 2nd story apartment on a charming home in downtown historic Monroe. Separate outside stairs lead up to the apartment that is not connected to the main floor. New wiring, new paint, new fixtures, new water heater, refrigerator and stove. Large Window AC unit and baseboard heating throughout. Beautiful hardwood floors in all rooms except kitchen and bath. Close to hospital, schools, shopping and downtown Monroe. No pets and no smoking inside. This apartment has dedicated driveway in front for parking.