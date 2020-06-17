Lovely home on .32 acres in cul-de-sac with fenced backyard. Master on main level with 2 secondary rooms upstairs. Master bath with separate garden tub and shower and large walk in closet. Upstairs rooms both have large walk closets. Eat in kitchen with pass through to dining room. Great room with gas log fireplace. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and great room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4705 Pickford Court have any available units?
4705 Pickford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 4705 Pickford Court have?
Some of 4705 Pickford Court's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4705 Pickford Court currently offering any rent specials?
4705 Pickford Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4705 Pickford Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4705 Pickford Court is pet friendly.
Does 4705 Pickford Court offer parking?
No, 4705 Pickford Court does not offer parking.
Does 4705 Pickford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4705 Pickford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4705 Pickford Court have a pool?
No, 4705 Pickford Court does not have a pool.
Does 4705 Pickford Court have accessible units?
No, 4705 Pickford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4705 Pickford Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4705 Pickford Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4705 Pickford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4705 Pickford Court does not have units with air conditioning.