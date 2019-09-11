2 Bedroom Brick Ranch in Monroe - Located in Monroe is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home with screened in porch and carport. Property features original hardwood floors in Living room and both spacious bedrooms. Kitchen has vinyl flooring and is equipped with a stove and dishwasher. Large backyard and tons of storage space. Washer/Dryer Connections. All Electric.
Call us today to schedule a showing!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2502224)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1920 John Moore Rd have any available units?
1920 John Moore Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 1920 John Moore Rd have?
Some of 1920 John Moore Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 John Moore Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1920 John Moore Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.