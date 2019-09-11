All apartments in Monroe
1920 John Moore Rd
1920 John Moore Rd

1920 John Moore Road · No Longer Available
Location

1920 John Moore Road, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2 Bedroom Brick Ranch in Monroe - Located in Monroe is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home with screened in porch and carport. Property features original hardwood floors in Living room and both spacious bedrooms. Kitchen has vinyl flooring and is equipped with a stove and dishwasher. Large backyard and tons of storage space. Washer/Dryer Connections. All Electric.

Call us today to schedule a showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2502224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

