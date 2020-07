Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Shorter Term Rental available at adjusted rate.

Cute brick ranch on 1 plus acre property in Cuthbertson High District. Refinished hardwood floor through out, tile

bathroom floors. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Large flat backyard is fenced and has storage building.Final

touches will be completed by Sept 1. Above ground propane tank on property. Storage building does not have

electric. Dogs allowed on a case by case basis with $300 non refundable pet fee.