furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 AM
40 Furnished Apartments for rent in Matthews, NC
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
423 Amir Circle
423 Amir Circle, Matthews, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1588 sqft
Fully Furnished Short Term, Cute and Cozy 5 star home in Mathews. Fully Furnished. 13 miles to Uptown Charlotte. Fully furnished 3 bedrooms, each with queen beds and loft has twin daybed. Modern decor throughout home and plenty of lighting.
Results within 1 mile of Matthews
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
East Forest
25 Units Available
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1431 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, intrusion alarm system, large closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and stainless steel appliances in some homes. Parking available to all and private garages are available.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
Hembstead
24 Units Available
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1443 sqft
The Arboretum Shopping Center is just a three-minute drive from this community, but residents also enjoy themselves at home thanks to the fitness studio, clubhouse and outdoor pool. Units feature plush carpeting and vaulted ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Matthews
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Foxcroft
12 Units Available
Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$946
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1400 sqft
Dine-in kitchen and impressive unique interior floor plans. Enjoy in-suite laundry, carpeting, dishwasher, extra storage, fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Providence Country Club
43 Units Available
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,198
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1189 sqft
Amenity-rich community just outside the I-485 beltway south of Charlotte. These residences on the former Matthews Family Farm offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Relax poolside or workout in the gym.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mountainbrook
13 Units Available
Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$911
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,342
1233 sqft
Modern homes with 10-foot ceilings, energy-efficient appliances, and extra storage. Community includes a coffee bar, hammock garden, and dog park. Near Quail Hollow Club. Close to I-485.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
North Sharon Amity
1 Unit Available
4604 Coronado Dr
4604 Coronado Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1163 sqft
Condo in Coventry Woods - Property Id: 300725 Conveniently located in Coventry Woods, this charming abode has been beautifully and thoughtfully furnished to make your stay comfortable and fun! Dine alfresco on the covered porch or seat six inside,
Results within 10 miles of Matthews
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
Ballantyne West
22 Units Available
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1508 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand-new apartments featuring upscale interiors, spacious floor plans, a fire pit and brick pizza oven, and an indoor basketball court. In tony Ballantyne, near restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Sharon Woods
23 Units Available
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,037
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1348 sqft
Beautiful kitchens with modern backsplash tile, modern electric stove, dishwasher and granite countertops. Apartments include lush carpeting, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Bradfield Farms
13 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near SR 24 with easy access to I-495, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments all have granite counters, washer/dryer hookups and hardwood floors. Pet friendly community with a dog park, pool and Internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Provincetowne
25 Units Available
Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,080
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,258
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1207 sqft
Luxury apartments with custom finishes and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a swimming pool, yoga studio and billiards table. Within a short distance of I-485 for convenient transportation. Near Ballantyne Country Club.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Foxcroft
45 Units Available
Post Park At Phillips Place
4835 Cameron Valley Pkwy, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$985
821 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1198 sqft
Close to Symphony Park. Landscaped apartment community with on-site restaurants and shops. Property offers an urban vegetable garden and walking trails. Multiple fitness amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center and lighted tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
$
Optimist Park
29 Units Available
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,065
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1079 sqft
Newly renovated studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments mix historic architecture with contemporary lifestyle. Modern, open kitchen, 8-foot windows, patio with city view. Walk to Uptown restaurants, shopping, entertainment. Easy access to Brookshire Freeway East.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Ballantyne West
19 Units Available
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$960
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,076
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1098 sqft
Modern conveniences abound in this Nest-technology driven apartment complex. Stylish features like hardwood floors and granite countertops rub shoulders with the latest technology in the community media room and business center. On-site parking and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Third Ward
36 Units Available
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,156
645 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,223
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,908
1184 sqft
High-end living in desirable Uptown Charlotte means apartments with patio/balcony, smoke-free units, ice-maker and walk-in closets. The community here is pet-friendly, boasting a host of amenities including 24-hr maintenance, valet service, and gym.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
Ballantyne East
22 Units Available
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1442 sqft
A pool with sundeck, a gym with virtual training and a yoga zone, and garage parking make living at these one- to three-bedroom Ballantyne apartments a dream. Moments from Uptown Charlotte, South Park and I-485.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Second Ward
25 Units Available
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,028
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,219
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1120 sqft
New community with luxury units featuring scenic city views. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to pool, 24-hour gym, hot tub, dog park, game room, courtyard, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 01:10am
$
Harris - Houston
20 Units Available
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,012
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1444 sqft
Easy access to I-485 and University City Blvd. Spacious, furnished units include all appliances, cable TV, ice maker and washer/dryer hook-ups. Business center, media room, volleyball court, pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Optimist Park
77 Units Available
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,235
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1412 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Washington Heights
Contact for Availability
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
526 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$630
1262 sqft
Fresh new management! The Union, formerly known as The Flats at Campus Pointe, is an off-campus student housing community located in Charlotte, NC with a free private shuttle to UNCC.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
252 Units Available
Capital Club at Indian Land
2278 Capital Club Way, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1434 sqft
Meticulously conceived and crafted spaces with thoughtful use of materials ensure an effortless lifestyle. Modern finishes and features that will delight you are waiting as you start your new life at The Capital Club.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Sherwood Forest
Contact for Availability
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,249
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,329
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1295 sqft
Great location close to Myers Park and groceries, shops and dining. Thirty floor plans to choose from, with open layouts and modern design. Community has a new yoga studio and direct access parking garage.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
The South End
21 Units Available
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,449
1056 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1578 sqft
Adjacent to the John Belk Freeway, Camden Grandview are designed with gorgeous granite counters and hardwood floors. Gym and 24-hour concierge, plus BBQ area, clubhouse and coffee bar.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
North Charlotte
1 Unit Available
3267 Noda Boulevard
3267 Noda Boulevard, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
Nice 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom contemporary 2nd floor condo located in Noda. Coded access to the building for extra security. Open floor plan with hardwood floors in kitchen and great room.
