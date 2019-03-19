All apartments in Marvin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

225 Cattle Ridge Rd.

225 Cattle Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

225 Cattle Ridge Road, Marvin, NC 28173
Marvin

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Immaculate 2 story executive home in the prestigious Marvin Creek Community. All new Custom designer paintwork, wood flooring, new carpet in bedrooms. 5 bedrooms each with en-suite bathroom plus huge 6th bed/bonus room. Bonus/playroom downstairs, office/Den. Custom gourmet kitchen with center island, granite counters and brand new stainless steel appliances. Formal living/dining areas. Electronic fenced yard. Close to all major stores and minutes to I-485 - Too many upgrades to list. You will not be disappointed. Ready-January move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

