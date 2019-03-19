225 Cattle Ridge Rd.

Amenities
Immaculate 2 story executive home in the prestigious Marvin Creek Community. All new Custom designer paintwork, wood flooring, new carpet in bedrooms. 5 bedrooms each with en-suite bathroom plus huge 6th bed/bonus room. Bonus/playroom downstairs, office/Den. Custom gourmet kitchen with center island, granite counters and brand new stainless steel appliances. Formal living/dining areas. Electronic fenced yard. Close to all major stores and minutes to I-485 - Too many upgrades to list. You will not be disappointed. Ready-January move in.