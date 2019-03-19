225 Cattle Ridge Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Immaculate 2 story executive home in the prestigious Marvin Creek Community. All new Custom designer paintwork, wood flooring, new carpet in bedrooms. 5 bedrooms each with en-suite bathroom plus huge 6th bed/bonus room. Bonus/playroom downstairs, office/Den. Custom gourmet kitchen with center island, granite counters and brand new stainless steel appliances. Formal living/dining areas. Electronic fenced yard. Close to all major stores and minutes to I-485 - Too many upgrades to list. You will not be disappointed. Ready-January move in.