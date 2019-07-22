All apartments in Lowesville
Find more places like 1326 Dartwood Lane.
Last updated July 22 2019 at 3:58 PM

1326 Dartwood Lane

1326 Dartwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1326 Dartwood Lane, Lowesville, NC 28164

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous 2 bed / 1 bath duplex, located in Stanley near Sifford Rd, is located on quiet, dead-end Street.

Available for a September 17, 2019 move-in

This duplex features:

*Living room
*Kitchen, equipped with S/S appliances and granite counter tops
*Carpeted through out
*Central air and heat
*Utility room with washer and dryer hookups
*All electric
*Carport,
*Lawn care and trash pick up Included
*Well water

To schedule a appointment Please Contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net .Also visit our website at www.rent777.com.

PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!

Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

Schools:

Catawba Springs Elementary
Francis Bradley Middle
Hopewell High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 Dartwood Lane have any available units?
1326 Dartwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowesville, NC.
What amenities does 1326 Dartwood Lane have?
Some of 1326 Dartwood Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1326 Dartwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1326 Dartwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 Dartwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1326 Dartwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1326 Dartwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1326 Dartwood Lane offers parking.
Does 1326 Dartwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1326 Dartwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 Dartwood Lane have a pool?
No, 1326 Dartwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1326 Dartwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1326 Dartwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 Dartwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1326 Dartwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1326 Dartwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1326 Dartwood Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
