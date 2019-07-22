1326 Dartwood Lane

Amenities

This gorgeous 2 bed / 1 bath duplex, located in Stanley near Sifford Rd, is located on quiet, dead-end Street.



Available for a September 17, 2019 move-in



This duplex features:



*Living room

*Kitchen, equipped with S/S appliances and granite counter tops

*Carpeted through out

*Central air and heat

*Utility room with washer and dryer hookups

*All electric

*Carport,

*Lawn care and trash pick up Included

*Well water



To schedule a appointment Please Contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net .Also visit our website at www.rent777.com.



PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!



Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.



Schools:



Catawba Springs Elementary

Francis Bradley Middle

Hopewell High