1326 Dartwood Lane

Amenities
This gorgeous 2 bed / 1 bath duplex, located in Stanley near Sifford Rd, is located on quiet, dead-end Street.
Available for a September 17, 2019 move-in
This duplex features:
*Living room
*Kitchen, equipped with S/S appliances and granite counter tops
*Carpeted through out
*Central air and heat
*Utility room with washer and dryer hookups
*All electric
*Carport,
*Lawn care and trash pick up Included
*Well water
To schedule a appointment Please Contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net .Also visit our website at www.rent777.com.
PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!
Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.
Schools:
Catawba Springs Elementary
Francis Bradley Middle
Hopewell High