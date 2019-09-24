All apartments in Lowell
3003 Lowell Rd.

3003 Lowell Road · No Longer Available
Location

3003 Lowell Road, Lowell, NC 28054

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE TO SHOW! - Nice all electric 4 bed 2 bath home located close to downtown and convenient to I-85 & everything Lowell/Gastonia has to offer. Home features huge backyard, courtesy use appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, W/D & T.V. in one of the bedrooms). There is also a small bonus/office nook off the laundry room.

*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $250 non-refundable per pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3003 Lowell Rd. have any available units?
3003 Lowell Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowell, NC.
What amenities does 3003 Lowell Rd. have?
Some of 3003 Lowell Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3003 Lowell Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3003 Lowell Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3003 Lowell Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3003 Lowell Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 3003 Lowell Rd. offer parking?
No, 3003 Lowell Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 3003 Lowell Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3003 Lowell Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3003 Lowell Rd. have a pool?
No, 3003 Lowell Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3003 Lowell Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3003 Lowell Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3003 Lowell Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3003 Lowell Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3003 Lowell Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3003 Lowell Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
