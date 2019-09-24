3003 Lowell Rd.

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE TO SHOW! - Nice all electric 4 bed 2 bath home located close to downtown and convenient to I-85 & everything Lowell/Gastonia has to offer. Home features huge backyard, courtesy use appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, W/D & T.V. in one of the bedrooms). There is also a small bonus/office nook off the laundry room.



*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $250 non-refundable per pet fee.



Call / Email us today!

704-827-0801 / Info@Leproperties.com



(RLNE5153238)