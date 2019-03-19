Rent Calculator
All apartments in Lowell
Home
Lowell, NC
104 Oakland Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
104 Oakland Drive
·
Location
104 Oakland Drive, Lowell, NC 28098
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
AS IS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 104 Oakland Drive have any available units?
104 Oakland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lowell, NC
.
Is 104 Oakland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
104 Oakland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Oakland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 104 Oakland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lowell
.
Does 104 Oakland Drive offer parking?
No, 104 Oakland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 104 Oakland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Oakland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Oakland Drive have a pool?
No, 104 Oakland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 104 Oakland Drive have accessible units?
No, 104 Oakland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Oakland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Oakland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Oakland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Oakland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
