104 Oakland Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

104 Oakland Drive

104 Oakland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

104 Oakland Drive, Lowell, NC 28098

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
AS IS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Oakland Drive have any available units?
104 Oakland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowell, NC.
Is 104 Oakland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
104 Oakland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Oakland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 104 Oakland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lowell.
Does 104 Oakland Drive offer parking?
No, 104 Oakland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 104 Oakland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Oakland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Oakland Drive have a pool?
No, 104 Oakland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 104 Oakland Drive have accessible units?
No, 104 Oakland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Oakland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Oakland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Oakland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Oakland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
