131 Hillcrest Drive

131 Hillcrest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

131 Hillcrest Dr, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Have you been looking to rent a place that is close to downtown Lincolnton? Well this may be just the spot for you!
This apartment has been meticulously maintained. Make sure you checkout the back porch - It has a private feel you wouldn't usually find in an apartment building. You will love relaxing out there during the warmer months! This is a limited service listing. Agent will accept the application and owner will handle the management/lease. No pets allowed. Security deposit is $850. $30 application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

