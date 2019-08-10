Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1259 Janice Road, CC16E, Lincolnton NC - The apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths with range, refrigerator, washer/dryer connection, mini blinds, back patio and includes water and sewer.. Rent $800,, Security Deposit $800, Application fee $35 for each adult, no inside smoking, and pets are conditional according to size and breed with a $200 non-refundable pet fee and additional fee per month. We check credit, background, eviction, rental & employment history. Monthly income of $2400 is required to rent this apartment.



(RLNE2137274)