1259 Janice Road
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

1259 Janice Road

1259 Janice Road · No Longer Available
Location

1259 Janice Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1259 Janice Road, CC16E, Lincolnton NC - The apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths with range, refrigerator, washer/dryer connection, mini blinds, back patio and includes water and sewer.. Rent $800,, Security Deposit $800, Application fee $35 for each adult, no inside smoking, and pets are conditional according to size and breed with a $200 non-refundable pet fee and additional fee per month. We check credit, background, eviction, rental & employment history. Monthly income of $2400 is required to rent this apartment.

(RLNE2137274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1259 Janice Road have any available units?
1259 Janice Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnton, NC.
What amenities does 1259 Janice Road have?
Some of 1259 Janice Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1259 Janice Road currently offering any rent specials?
1259 Janice Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1259 Janice Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1259 Janice Road is pet friendly.
Does 1259 Janice Road offer parking?
No, 1259 Janice Road does not offer parking.
Does 1259 Janice Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1259 Janice Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1259 Janice Road have a pool?
No, 1259 Janice Road does not have a pool.
Does 1259 Janice Road have accessible units?
No, 1259 Janice Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1259 Janice Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1259 Janice Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1259 Janice Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1259 Janice Road does not have units with air conditioning.
