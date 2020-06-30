Apartment List
/
NC
/
lillington
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

4 Apartments for rent in Lillington, NC with washer-dryer

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
95 Kivett Road
95 Kivett Road, Buies Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1640 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING FOR 2020! Large 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath townhome located within walking distance to Campbell University and a short drive to Dunn and Lillington.
Results within 10 miles of Lillington

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
417 Angel Oak Drive
417 Angel Oak Dr, Harnett County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
3145 sqft
Stunning rental available in the Woodshire subdivision - basically NEW and easy commute to Fort Bragg and shopping in Sanford. This home boasts just over 3000 square feet of living space - plenty of room for the whole family.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
711 North 13th Street
711 North 13th Street, Erwin, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Approximately 6 Miles to Campbell University. Please call 910-890-9336 or 910-892-2178 to schedule a showing. This house is all brick,carport, full unfinished basement and large yard. Lawn Maintenance is included and handled by owner.

1 of 14

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
185 Gallery Drive #204
185 Gallery Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1435 sqft
A MUST SEE CONDO!! - Beautiful Luxury Condo in Fairway Point in Anderson Creek Club's Gated Golf community, Three Bedrooms, Two Baths, Walk in Closets, Jetted Tub.

Similar Pages

Lillington 3 BedroomsLillington Apartments with Balcony
Lillington Apartments with PoolLillington Dog Friendly Apartments
Lillington Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NC
Spring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCHope Mills, NCMount Olive, NCRockfish, NCCarthage, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh