/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM
4 Apartments for rent in Lillington, NC with washer-dryer
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
95 Kivett Road
95 Kivett Road, Buies Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1640 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING FOR 2020! Large 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath townhome located within walking distance to Campbell University and a short drive to Dunn and Lillington.
Results within 10 miles of Lillington
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
417 Angel Oak Drive
417 Angel Oak Dr, Harnett County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
3145 sqft
Stunning rental available in the Woodshire subdivision - basically NEW and easy commute to Fort Bragg and shopping in Sanford. This home boasts just over 3000 square feet of living space - plenty of room for the whole family.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
711 North 13th Street
711 North 13th Street, Erwin, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Approximately 6 Miles to Campbell University. Please call 910-890-9336 or 910-892-2178 to schedule a showing. This house is all brick,carport, full unfinished basement and large yard. Lawn Maintenance is included and handled by owner.
1 of 14
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
185 Gallery Drive #204
185 Gallery Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1435 sqft
A MUST SEE CONDO!! - Beautiful Luxury Condo in Fairway Point in Anderson Creek Club's Gated Golf community, Three Bedrooms, Two Baths, Walk in Closets, Jetted Tub.