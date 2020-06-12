/
3 bedroom apartments
39 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lillington, NC
1 Unit Available
107 Laura Ln A
107 Laura Ln, Lillington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1050 sqft
Unit A Available 07/06/20 107 Laura Lane #A - Property Id: 125684 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath townhouse conveniently located just outside of downtown Lillington, nearby shopping centers, restaurants, and local attractions.
Vandergrift Farm
1 Unit Available
225 Battery Way
225 Battery Way, Lillington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2300 sqft
Coming Soon (Mid June) 225 Battery Way, Bunnlevel (Pets Considered) - Coming Soon (Mid June) This two-story home offers formal living and dining rooms, a spacious kitchen with pantry and center island overlooking the great room.
Vandergrift Farm
1 Unit Available
116 Battery Way
116 Battery Way, Lillington, NC
116 Battery Way Available 04/10/20 Spacious 5 Bedroom! Walk-In Storage Area! Close to Fort Bragg! - Beautiful 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Home Located in Vandercroft Farms in Bunnlevel. Easy Entertaining with Large Kitchen featuring Kitchen Island and Nook.
1 Unit Available
96 Saddle Lane
96 Saddle Lane, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2214 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths In Great Neighborhood - Beautiful home in a quiet neighborhood located in Lillington. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, gorgeous hardwood floors, screened in back porch, 2 car garage, and so much more.
1 Unit Available
214 Saddle Lane
214 Saddle Lane, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2046 sqft
Available 7/1. Come check out the great bonus room at this house.
1 Unit Available
600 Chinaberry Lane
600 Chinaberry Lane, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1140 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
30 Luart Drive
30 Luart Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1120 sqft
30 Luart Drive Available 07/13/20 3 bedroom home minutes from Lillington - Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bathroom manufactured home available June 12th! Features include laminate flooring throughout, master suite with walk-in closet, and washer/dryer
1 Unit Available
10 Kimberly Court
10 Kimberly Court, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Like new 3 Bed 2.5 bath home located close to Campbell University. Pets upon approval.
1 Unit Available
15 Kimberly Court
15 Kimberly Court, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
New Construction home ready for move in. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located just outside Campbell University. Includes lawn care, washer and dryer. Pets upon approval. New home in "The Medows" subdivsion. Home is ready for move in. 3 bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
95 Kivett Road
95 Kivett Road, Buies Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1640 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING FOR 2020! Large 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath townhome located within walking distance to Campbell University and a short drive to Dunn and Lillington.
1 Unit Available
1458 Leslie Campbell Avenue
1458 Leslie Campbell Avenue, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
3 BR 2 BA home 1/2 Mile from Campbell University (Buies Creek) Please call to schedule a showing. 910-890-9336 or 910-892-2178. This three bedroom/two bath home with a two car garage is within 1/2 mile of Campbell University.
1 Unit Available
434 Anna Street
434 Anna Street, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1422 sqft
3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom townhome near Campbell - This lovely 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome is convenient to Campbell's Campus. Each bedroom comes complete with its own attached full bathroom. It has an additional half bath downstairs.
1 Unit Available
141 Windsor Drive
141 Windsor Drive, Angier, NC
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
27 Fox Den Drive
27 Fox Den Drive, Angier, NC
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
102 Wilson St
102 Wilson Street, Erwin, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
1120 sqft
102 Wilson St Available 06/19/20 Coming Soon!!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Security and Lawn Care Included - 3 bedroom 2 bath Mobile home in small quiet community in Erwin. Very convenient to shopping, banking, parks and schools.
1 Unit Available
84 Blue Pine Drive
84 Blue Pine Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
2450 sqft
Beautiful 2 story in Anderson Creek Club!!!!! - Beautiful 2 story home in Anderson Creek!!! Features 3bdrm 2.5 bath, and large bonus rm with nook area. Living rm features wood floors, gas log fireplace.
1 Unit Available
102 Angel Oak Drive
102 Angel Oak Drive, Harnett County, NC
102 Angel Oak Drive Available 07/06/20 LIKE NEW 4 BEDROOM w/FENCED BACK YARD in HARNETT CO! - This is a beautiful and well maintained home. It has an open floor plan, great for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
62 Gallery Drive #301
62 Gallery Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1536 sqft
- "RENT INCLUDES HI-SPEED INTERNET, & TRASH REMOVAL. Beautiful condo with private balcony quietly overlooking the 14th fairway on Anderson Creek Club Golf Course.
1 Unit Available
175 Pine Hawk Dr
175 Pine Hawk Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
2361 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Patio Home in Anderson Creek Club. - You'll never have to Mow the Lawn in this 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Two Story Patio Home.
Pine Forest
1 Unit Available
127 Nantahala Drive
127 Nantahala Drive, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1756 sqft
Nice, spacious 3 bdrm 2.5 bth located in the quiet town of Linden. Living room with adjoining dining area. Great Room with wood burning fireplace. Large kitchen with bay window and track lighting. Master bedroom with mstr bth.
1 Unit Available
27 Anderson Lake Drive
27 Anderson Lake Drive, Harnett County, NC
Take a look at this beautiful spacious four bedroom home with large fenced-in yard available Mid-July! Downstairs features a formal dining room, living room, kitchen w/ white cabinets, breakfast nook, study (optional bedroom), and full bath.
1 Unit Available
108 Bison Lane
108 Bison Lane, Harnett County, NC
Beautiful 5 bedroom 4 bath home with 3 car garage located in Oakmont gated community located on a .81 acre lot. The foyer opens to the formal dining room, living room and large family room which leads you to the kitchen and breakfast nook.
1 Unit Available
79 Spiral Branch Court
79 Spiral Branch Court, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath Home on 1.6 acre lot on a cul-de-sac in Linden just north of base. Ceramic tile and fireplace in great room. Loaded eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel and black appliances and ceramic tile flooring.
1 Unit Available
627 Stone Cross Drive
627 Stone Cross Drive, Harnett County, NC
Lovely 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath UPDATED Home with 2 car garage in Spring Lake. Home is located in the Anderson Creek area. 4th Bedroom is the Bonus Room which is very large.