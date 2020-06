Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This charming home has the perfect farmhouse look. With original hardwood floors that have been refinished. New paint throughout. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. Also features 2 beautiful brick fireplaces, washer, dryer, refrigerator, 9 ft. ceilings with updated windows. Located in the heart of Lillington and in walking distance to shops and restaurants.