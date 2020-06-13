13 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Salisbury, NC

Greetings and salutations, Salisbury, North Carolina apartment hunters, and welcome to the one-stop online shop for all your leasing needs! Situated in the heart of the Piedmont Region 20 miles north of Concord, Salisbury is an historic little city that serves up some of the most affordable rentals you’ll find in the entire Tar Heel State. Looking to land the apartment of your dreams in the pride of Rowan County? Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because we’re pretty sure this nifty li...

A little money goes a long way in Salisbury, where one bedroom apartments and studios are frequently available for $500 or less, and spacious (1,000-plus square foot) family-sized rentals rarely cost more than $800 (you really couldn’t spend a grand on a rental in Salisbury if you tried to). Pet-friendly apartments are easy to come by – same goes for short-term lease deals – so no matter what your renting needs may be, there’s a perfect apartment somewhere in Salisbury for peeps like you!

Just because an apartment in Salisbury won’t cost you an arm and a leg doesn’t mean you can’t look forward to enjoying some super sweet amenities, though. Many apartments come equipped with top-notch amenities, such as an including in-unit washer and dryer, Jacuzzi, patio/balconiey, pool, gym, and clubhouse. Just arm yourself with proof of income, banking info, and a list of prior residences when you’re ready to commit to a leasing deal, and you’ll be living the good life in Salisbury before you know it!

You should spend some time in a neighborhood, during both day and night, to get a feel for its vibes and its residents before signing a lease.

Even though Salisbury is your quintessential Southern small town, that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do in the city for fun and games. A history enthusiast’s paradise, Salisbury is home to dozens of historic sites, museums, and buildings that are spread throughout the city’s ten distinct historic districts. Other attractions include a smattering of parks, trails, eateries, corner bars, and unique shops in the downtown district. Whether you’re single or married, a night owl or an early riser, you’ll find plenty of options to keep yourself entertained while living the good life in Salisbury.

