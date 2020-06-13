13 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Salisbury, NC

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Salisbury that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
13 Units Available
Salisbury Village at Castlewood
200 Castlewood Dr, Salisbury, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1443 sqft
Salisbury Village at Castlewood offers plenty of amenities, including walk-in closets, ice makers, extra storage, refrigerators and ceiling fans. The community is pet-friendly and has a basketball court.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
502 West Cemetery Street
502 West Cemetery Street, Salisbury, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1752 sqft
Corner lot with front porch and hard-wood floors. Attached car-port and outbuilding.Large House for this Rent! New AC installed, Clean and Comfortable! Great Location for walking to shop, Hospitals, Easy town bus ride. NO SECTION 8.
Results within 5 miles of Salisbury

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
405 N Main St, Unit 1
405 N Main St, China Grove, NC
1 Bedroom
$765
700 sqft
405 N Main St, Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Downtown China Grove -Maint St- 1 bedroom apartment in Historic home - AVAILABLE 7/1/2020 1 bed, 1 bath. Historic home -- in heart of China Grove downtown area. Rocking chair covered front porch.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
805 Miller Street
805 Miller Street, China Grove, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
849 sqft
Nice 2bd/1ba House near Downtown China Grove on Dead End Street - 2 bed 1 bath House on a dead end street near downtown China Grove right off Main St and Hwy 152.
Results within 10 miles of Salisbury

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Old Centergrove
1 Unit Available
406 Terrace Drive
406 Terrace Drive, Kannapolis, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
784 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
245 Kimball Street
245 Kimball Street, Kannapolis, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1536 sqft
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. This new construction home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
645 Bostian Rd
645 Bostian Road, China Grove, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1344 sqft
This home features a large yard, basement, hard wood floors, convenient location, tons of storage and much more. Don't miss this one!

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
403 Helen Street
403 Helen Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1900 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Kannapolis. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and unfinished basement.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
1 Unit Available
1746 Mission Oaks Street
1746 Mission Oaks Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1427 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
Old Centergrove
1 Unit Available
559 Walter Street
559 Walter Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1260 sqft
Brand new construction duplex unit that is move in ready! This unit features a fully updated feel with a spacious floor plan, brand new carpet, new appliances and beautiful vinyl plank flooring. Spacious bedrooms and located on a quiet street.

1 of 13

Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
Harbour Towne
1 Unit Available
858 Anchor Way Northeast
858 Anchor Way Northeast, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1640 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house located close to I-85 and nearby lakes! Walk in to a cozy open living area and galley style kitchen with nice appliances.
City Guide for Salisbury, NC

Greetings and salutations, Salisbury, North Carolina apartment hunters, and welcome to the one-stop online shop for all your leasing needs! Situated in the heart of the Piedmont Region 20 miles north of Concord, Salisbury is an historic little city that serves up some of the most affordable rentals you’ll find in the entire Tar Heel State. Looking to land the apartment of your dreams in the pride of Rowan County? Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because we’re pretty sure this nifty li...

A little money goes a long way in Salisbury, where one bedroom apartments and studios are frequently available for $500 or less, and spacious (1,000-plus square foot) family-sized rentals rarely cost more than $800 (you really couldn’t spend a grand on a rental in Salisbury if you tried to). Pet-friendly apartments are easy to come by – same goes for short-term lease deals – so no matter what your renting needs may be, there’s a perfect apartment somewhere in Salisbury for peeps like you!

Just because an apartment in Salisbury won’t cost you an arm and a leg doesn’t mean you can’t look forward to enjoying some super sweet amenities, though. Many apartments come equipped with top-notch amenities, such as an including in-unit washer and dryer, Jacuzzi, patio/balconiey, pool, gym, and clubhouse. Just arm yourself with proof of income, banking info, and a list of prior residences when you’re ready to commit to a leasing deal, and you’ll be living the good life in Salisbury before you know it!

You should spend some time in a neighborhood, during both day and night, to get a feel for its vibes and its residents before signing a lease.

Even though Salisbury is your quintessential Southern small town, that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do in the city for fun and games. A history enthusiast’s paradise, Salisbury is home to dozens of historic sites, museums, and buildings that are spread throughout the city’s ten distinct historic districts. Other attractions include a smattering of parks, trails, eateries, corner bars, and unique shops in the downtown district. Whether you’re single or married, a night owl or an early riser, you’ll find plenty of options to keep yourself entertained while living the good life in Salisbury.

So what’s the holdup? Start clicking away for your future stomping grounds, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Salisbury, NC

Finding an apartment in Salisbury that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

