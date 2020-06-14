Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

65 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Rural Hall, NC

Finding an apartment in Rural Hall that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
3 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Hall
990 Sea Shell Ct, Rural Hall, NC
1 Bedroom
$781
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy rural charm while staying close to the city! Only 15 minutes from Winston-Salem, this pet-friendly community contains a coffee bar, internet cafe, playground and pool. Washer/dryer hookups and hardwood floors in recently renovated units.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
533 Heatherton Ln
533 Heatherton Lane, Rural Hall, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1204 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom Ranch in Rural Hall! - Appointments by email only. Recently upgraded 3 bedroom ranch house near center Rural Hall. East access to 52 for a quick shot into Winston-Salem.
Results within 5 miles of Rural Hall
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Brandemere
7013 Brandemere Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$780
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1052 sqft
Brandemere Apartment Homes offers a serene community lifestyle in the historic Bethabara Old Town neighborhood of northwest Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and within two miles of Wake Forest University.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
Windsor Estates
12 Units Available
Hunt Club
103 Echo Glen Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$722
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$791
929 sqft
Hunt Club Apartments in Winston Salem offers one and two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
18 Units Available
Northcliffe Forest
2030 Northcliffe Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$615
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
832 sqft
Surround yourself with fresh energy, high-tech amenities, and elevated style. Indulge in extraordinary amenities, relax in appealing social spaces, and cultivate your ideal life. A bold new life awaits you at ASHTON OAKS APARTMENTS.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 05:37am
Town and Country Estates
29 Units Available
The Corners at Crystal Lake
2700 Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$648
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$726
830 sqft
This secluded community has two stocked fishing lakes, a clubhouse, swimming pool and dog park. It's also just seconds from the Reynolda Manor Shopping Center. Apartments are furnished and feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Bethabara Point
1800 Bethabara Pointe Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$655
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1179 sqft
Here at Bethabara Pointe in Winston-Salem, we strive to provide you with the amenities you need in order to live a life of simple comfort.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Town and Country Estates
1 Unit Available
4251 Mill Creek Road
4251 Mill Creek Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1759 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Forsyth Forest
1 Unit Available
4309 Rosebriar Lane
4309 Rosebriar Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2900 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
4621 Oak Park Drive
4621 Oak Park Drive, Forsyth County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1953 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! We have recently acquired this spacious 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home located off of Reynolda Rd in Pfafftown! Home is just over 1900sf ! Appliance will be

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brookwood
1 Unit Available
903 Aspen Trail
903 Aspen Trail, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
903 Aspen Trail Available 06/24/20 2 BED / 2 BATH LOWER LEVEL CONDO - Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath lower level condo. Combined dining and living room. Butler's window into living room from kitchen. Laundry room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
Cedar Forest
1 Unit Available
4008 Avera Ave
4008 Avera Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1495 sqft
Charming, welcoming and just the home you’ve been looking for! Wonderfully updated, fall in love with it’s neutral interior that your furniture is sure to blend effortlessly with.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4656 Walcott St.
4656 Walcott Street, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
1125 sqft
Newly Renovated Ranch in Winston Salem! - Bight and cozy ranch-style home! Newly renovated with stylish flooring and luxury upgrades throughout! - Stainless steel fridge with bottom freezer - Bright kitchen - Tons of natural sunlight - Great front

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Cherryview
1 Unit Available
152 Blaze St
152 Blaze Street, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
925 sqft
Cozy Brick House with Spacious Yard! - 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath, cozy home ready for move in today. Wood flooring throughout the living room and bedrooms. Homely kitchen will appliances included, such as range and refrigerator.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
714 Old Hollow Road
714 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
903 sqft
For a private SELF GUIDED tour, go ONLY to our website RENTrrc.com to schedule AND to view our QUALIFICATIONS prior to applying. NO SECTION 8 - For a private SELF GUIDED tour, go ONLY to our website RENTrrc.

1 of 9

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
1701 Thornwood Lane
1701 Thornwood Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
2538 sqft
Now Available!!! This home offers so much, that you must see it! The long driveway leads you up to a unique home. When you walk through the front door, you are greeted with high ceilings with exposed beams in the living room with a fireplace.

1 of 8

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
3408 Wide Country Road
3408 Wide Country Road, Tobaccoville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1444 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Newly acquired 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is now available! This home offers brand new flooring throughout, new black appliances, and a

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
North Hills
1 Unit Available
425 Cody Circle
425 Cody Circle, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$945
1248 sqft
Comfortable living in North Point! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home coming available soon! Features include range and refrigerator Gas heat and electric AC Pets allowed with fee, breed and size restrictions do apply Our office

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Town and Country Estates
1 Unit Available
2621 Wyman Road
2621 Wyman Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1350 sqft
Great little ranch near Wake Forest - Nice ranch convenient to shopping and WF University. 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath. Freshly painted and new carpet and vinyl flooring. No cats, 1 small dog allowed.
Results within 10 miles of Rural Hall
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
12 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts
675 N Main St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1243 sqft
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
22 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts II
675 North Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
498 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1089 sqft
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
Westend
56 Units Available
West End Station
206 N Green Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1126 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West End Station in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Winston-Salem
12 Units Available
Plant 64
545 Power Plant Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,159
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the guidance on COVID-19 and for the safety and well-being of our team members, residents, and customers, site management offices are closed to the general public.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Westdale
14 Units Available
Link Apartments Brookstown
150 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,041
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1097 sqft
Excellent location, just steps from BB&T Baseball Park. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, internet cafe, coffee bar, and pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Rural Hall, NC

Finding an apartment in Rural Hall that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

