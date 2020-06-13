Apartment List
107 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Kernersville, NC

Finding an apartment in Kernersville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
$
22 Units Available
Hawthorne at Main
100 Madison Place Cir, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Award-winning community with resort-style swimming pool, poolside gas grills and a 24-hour fitness center. Pristine apartments offer sunrooms and private decks. Convenient access to Greensboro and Winston-Salem.
21 Units Available
Abbotts Creek
1000 Abbotts Creek Cir, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$865
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1119 sqft
Close to I-40 and Highway 66. Stylish homes with modern kitchens, furniture, garbage disposals and patios/balconies. Pet-friendly community includes a volleyball court, coffee bar, dog park, pool and playground.
18 Units Available
The Grove at Kernersville
1014 Grays Land Rd, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1300 sqft
Vibrant, amenity-rich community, a quick trip from Winston-Salem and Greensboro. Brand new apartments feature beautiful gourmet kitchens, spa-like bathrooms and large windows with plenty of natural light.
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Meadows
1341 Ellis Forest Rd, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1364 sqft
Located between I-40 and Highway 66. Furnished homes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and carpet. Community offers a putting green, a pool, a game room and a playground.

1 Unit Available
Lindsey Manor
472 Lindsay Street, Kernersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$810
735 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath apartment home with furniture to understand how to set up your future home! Equipped with ample kitchen counter space, washer & dryer connections, and patio outside the kitchen.
1 Unit Available
355 Creekview Drive
355 Creekview Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1496 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes

1 Unit Available
791 Pecan Ridge Circle
791 Pecan Ridge Circle, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2295 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes
18 Units Available
Plantation at Pleasant Ridge
1198 Pleasant Ridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$953
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1390 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Stunning views. Nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Cozy fireplaces and private patios available. Easy commuting and within the Guilford School District. Near I-73.
Laurel Oak Ranch
8 Units Available
Laurel Springs
1281 Old Plank Rd, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$706
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$911
1340 sqft
Just a stone's throw from High Point University, these comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer a variety of amenities. These include full-sized W/D hookups, open floor plans, oversized closets and pantries.

Morningside Manor
1 Unit Available
1524 Argonne Blvd
1524 Argonne Boulevard, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$875
875 sqft
1524 Argonne Blvd Available 07/15/20 New LIsting-3 bedroom, one bath home - Newly renovated, 3 bedroom, one bath home. New laminate wood flooring throughout, bathroom updated with new tub/shower and vanity.

Laurel Oak Ranch
1 Unit Available
6066 Birkdale Dr.
6066 Birkdale Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single family home with excellent schools! - Property Id: 19773 Beautiful single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and single car garage; Fenced back yard, plenty of storage space and his and hers closet on master

Oakview Estates
1 Unit Available
3420 Corvair Dr
3420 Corvair Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1919 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch style home in High Point! - Appointments by email only. Upgraded home just a few blocks from Oak Hallow Lake, and minutes from easy access to 74.

1 Unit Available
6535 Creek Run Road
6535 Creek Run Road, Forsyth County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
We have recently acquired this adorable 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home located in Walkertown. This home offers brand new flooring throughout, upgraded lighting and new appliances.

Skyland
1 Unit Available
848 Rankin Street Northeast
848 Rankin Street Northeast, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1240 sqft
View this recently acquired 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom home located near Old Greensboro Rd NE.

1 Unit Available
430 Bedford Park Drive
430 Bedford Park Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1896 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
3924 Magnolia Place Lane
3924 Magnolia Place Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1512 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
459 American Drive
459 American Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1924 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes

1 Unit Available
4125 Moat Drive
4125 Moat Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1913 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 You must check out this stunning 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home located SR158 in Winston-Salem and only 1 1/2 mile from I-40.

1 Unit Available
3667 Signet Drive
3667 Signet Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1914 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes

1 Unit Available
3430 Thornaby Drive
3430 Thornaby Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1846 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes

1 Unit Available
1155 Whispering Pines Drive
1155 Whispering Pines Drive, Forsyth County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2482 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
3669 Thornaby Cir
3669 Thornaby Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1205 sqft
3669 Thornaby Cir Available 05/01/20 3BR/2BA Ranch off Kernersville Rd. w/fenced yard available 5/1 - Spacious 3BR/2BA and 1-car garage home on convenient location just off Kernersville Rd and High Point Rd.

1 Unit Available
5425 Esher Drive
5425 Esher Drive Northeast, Walkertown, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2189 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes

Old Carver
1 Unit Available
4950 Carver Glen Lane
4950 Carver Glen Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
2288 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
City Guide for Kernersville, NC

People travel from all over to walk through Kernersville's Korner's Folly, the personal home of the grandson of the town's founder. Because the home was built piecemeal over several years, the home is a maze of different ceiling heights on seven levels. More than a dozen fireplaces fill the 22 rooms of the home.

Just nine miles east of Winston-Salem, Kernersville is perfectly situated within the Piedmont Triad metro of Greensboro-High Point-Winston-Salem. Its tobacco farming history is still an integral part of its present, although the town has kept up with the times with plenty of retail, restaurants and infrastructure to keep its residents happy and content without having to drive up the road to the bigger cities on either side. Town founder Joseph Kerner bought the land in 1817 and named it Kerners Crossroads. When it was incorporated in 1873, the name was changed to Kernersville. The town has seen several presidents pass through, starting with George Washington, who enjoyed breakfast at Dobson's Tavern. About 200 years later, another George -- George W. Bush -- gave a speech on economy at the Deere-Hitachi plant. Just a few years after that speech, Bill Clinton gave another speech at a local high school while on his wife's presidential campaign trail. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Kernersville, NC

Finding an apartment in Kernersville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

