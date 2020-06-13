Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

90 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Clemmons, NC

Finding an apartment in Clemmons that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6981 Hanesbrook Circle #101
6981 Hanesbrook Circle, Clemmons, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1342 sqft
6981 Hanesbrook Circle #101 Available 06/01/20 Clemmons-3 bedroom 1st floor condo - Clemmons-1st floor unit This condo is convenient to Doctor's, restaurants and shopping. . It can be a three bedroom or two bedroom with an office.
Results within 1 mile of Clemmons
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Bermuda Run
30 Units Available
Comet Bermuda Run
159 West Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1138 sqft
New Apartment Homes in Bermuda Run, NC!Life in Bermuda Run is about effortless living with plenty of activities to enjoy with family and friends. Local charm radiates all around you with quick access to golf, restaurants, bars, and shops.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
4625 River Gate Drive
4625 River Gate Court, Forsyth County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1810 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
5754 Misty Hill Circle
5754 Misty Hill Circle, Forsyth County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1335 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
7215 Crenata Drive
7215 Crenata Drive, Lewisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1859 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
2565 Stratford Lake Road
2565 Stratford Lake Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1140 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Clemmons
Last updated June 13 at 06:22pm
South Fork
12 Units Available
Briarleigh Park Apartments
401 Park Ridge Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1200 sqft
A short distance from Route 40 and Highway 67. Stylish apartment homes with a fireplace, additional storage, modern kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Community has a pool, a playground and a fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
20 Units Available
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1385 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Atwood Acres
8 Units Available
Summerlin Ridge
2425 Summerlin Rdg, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,032
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1058 sqft
Fantastic community with oversized floor plans, eat-in kitchens and updated appliances. On-site pool, media room, grill area and 24-hour gym. Fantastic dog park. Residents can enjoy a modern layout and a business center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:05pm
28 Units Available
Burke Ridge Crossing
2112 Burke Meadows Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$956
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1283 sqft
In the Hanes Mall professional district. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, extra storage and a patio or balcony. Fully furnished. On-site valet service, internet cafe, coffee bar and media room. Garage available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
5 Units Available
Highland Oaks
700 Walnut Forest Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$879
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
993 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens, a breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and a wood-burning fireplace. Swim in the resort style pool then relax on the sundeck. 24-hour fitness center and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Mount Tabor
13 Units Available
Sherwood Station
3535 Beacon Hill Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$700
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$793
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1595 sqft
Washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and extra storage in units. Handicapped-accessible complex with 24-hour laundry room and gym. Pets welcome. Close to Leinbach Park and Sherwood Plaza Shopping Center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
13 Units Available
Savannah Place
400 Magnolia Branch Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$814
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1215 sqft
Convenient to US 421, I-40 and major hospitals. Kitchens are recently renovated and feature custom cabinets and counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Amenities include resort-style pool, gym and dog park.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5163 Fleetwood Circle
5163 Fleetwood Circle, Forsyth County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
ROBINHOOD ROAD AREA: 5163 Fleetwood Circle! - Nice home with country setting. Main level has living room (fireplace removed), dining, kitchen, master bedroom, master bath and laundry. Dining opens to a nice deck and fenced back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5093 Wyngate Village Drive
5093 Wyngate Village Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1885 sqft
Wyngate Village- 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home - Located in a cul de sac Close to hospitals, shopping, dining, etc... recently added a 3rd bedroom and office. Beautiful details throughout. Large open kitchen, overlooking open concept living area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1945 Morgan Trace Drive
1945 Morgan Trce Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
- Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1680901?source=marketing (RLNE4656860)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Village
1 Unit Available
225 Olde Vineyard Ct.
225 Olde Vineyard Court, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
SPRING INTO SAVINGS!!! - (RLNE3951848)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8839 KIngstree Road
8839 Kings Tree Rd, Lewisville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
3782 sqft
8839 KIngstree Road Available 06/16/20 Lewisville-4 bedroom 3 bath home with finished basment - Call 336-773-9258 for appts or information !Beautiful 4 bedroom home with 3 full baths. Hardwood and tile throughout home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
British Woods
1 Unit Available
2240 Sunderland Road 61-N
2240 Sunderland Road, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2240 Sunderland Road 61-N Available 07/01/20 British Woods Condo available! - Nice upper level condo with newer carpet and other upgrades! Condo has large living areas plus indoor storage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hampton Sted
1 Unit Available
195 Hampton Road
195 Hampton Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
HANES MALL AREA! - Extra nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! Excellent location, large lot, carport plus a garage! Vaulted ceilings, open floorplan, separate den. NICE bathrooms! Full basement. Central heat and air with a heat pump.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4981 Wyngate Village Dr
4981 Wyngate Village Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage & Community Pool In Wyngate Villages - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage. Great location. Right off Jonestown Rd. Convenient to Hanes Mall Blvd and Interstate 40.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
5860 Herinhut Road
5860 Herinhut Road, Davidson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1250 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
5057 Hogan Point Court
5057 Hogan Point Court, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1288 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Club Haven Estates
1 Unit Available
145 Billie Sue Drive
145 Billie Sue Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
3000 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease, terms and conditions apply upon move in.
City Guide for Clemmons, NC

Don't call it a town, city or even a census-designated place! Clemmons is a village and proud of the title. Even the town's logo sports a charming horse and buggy!

Just west of the bustling city of Winston-Salem, the village of Clemmons is a lovely respite from the ever-growing urban sprawl that seems to extend further each year. With a population of 18,627 as of the 2010 census, Clemmons has grown quite a bit since its founding in 1802. Back then, it was called Clemmonsville. While much of that recent growth is because of its proximity to Winston-Salem's quarter of a million residents, Clemmons has also worked hard to preserve its small size and strong community within just 12 square miles. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Clemmons, NC

Finding an apartment in Clemmons that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

