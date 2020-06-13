90 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Clemmons, NC
Don't call it a town, city or even a census-designated place! Clemmons is a village and proud of the title. Even the town's logo sports a charming horse and buggy!
Just west of the bustling city of Winston-Salem, the village of Clemmons is a lovely respite from the ever-growing urban sprawl that seems to extend further each year. With a population of 18,627 as of the 2010 census, Clemmons has grown quite a bit since its founding in 1802. Back then, it was called Clemmonsville. While much of that recent growth is because of its proximity to Winston-Salem's quarter of a million residents, Clemmons has also worked hard to preserve its small size and strong community within just 12 square miles. See more
Finding an apartment in Clemmons that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.